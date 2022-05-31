Who is Sherilyn Fenn? Relationship with Johnny Depp explored as Twin Peaks star expresses undying love and support for 'John Christopher'

American actress Sherilyn Fenn has extended her support for Johnny Depp amid his ongoing defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

On May 29, the 57-year-old star took to her Instagram to upload a headshot of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from his younger days.

Captioning the monochrome picture, she wrote:

"Praying for John Christopher."

Sherilyn Fenn is one of the many actresses whom Johnny Depp dated before marrying Aquaman star Amber Heard.

Sherilyn Fenn and Johnny Depp's relationship explored

Born on February 1, 1965, Sherilyn Fenn grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She is most famous for playing the role of Audrey Horne in David Lynch's television series Twin Peaks in the early 1990s.

Fenn and Johnny Depp were together before he dated high-profile personalities like Winona Ryder and Kate Moss.

Fenn and Depp first crossed each other's paths in 1985 on the set of the student film Dummies when they were both unknown actors.

The couple quickly fell in love and dated for several years, with Fenn even referring to the Pirates of the Caribbean star as her "first love."

Fenn and Depp began dating when she was 19 and he was 21 years old. He played the role of the supporting boyfriend in one of her first major appearances on the show Cheers.

In a 2017 interview with The Big Issue, Fenn recalled her big gig and how much she wanted to be with Depp.

“The first big thing I acted in was Cheers – and my first love, little Johnny Depp, was waiting outside the door. I had to walk on and say three lines then leave. My body was shaking. I walked out to say my lines but I just wanted to run back into my boyfriend’s arms and run away.”

When Depp was cast in 21 Jump Street, his stardom began to soar. On the Fox drama, he portrayed a detective who went undercover in a high school. Sherilyn Fenn appeared in one episode of the first season as a high school student who wanted Depp's character to murder her father. They also featured together in a Pepsi ad.

Sherilyn Fenn and Johnny Depp dated for two-and-a-half years before eventually parting ways in 1989.

In the same interview, the actress dubbed Depp her "first love."

“We were so young … We went out for two-and-a-half years when we were just starting out in the business. He was very sweet. He was my first love.”

She further added that finding first love is an essential part of everyone's life.

“With Johnny it helped me, because as a young woman, for the first time, I had found real love. It was with someone who was walking the same path, but even if he wasn’t, the love and the connection was strong enough – cooking meals, hanging out, laughing and crying. So it is more about that than the fact he is this well-known person now. I know him as a human not a movie star.”

Although the reason for their split is not yet clear, Fenn often reflects on her time with Depp, posting flashback images of them on Instagram.

Sherilyn Fenn also backed her ex in his recent libel suit, in which Depp sued a British tabloid for labelling him a "wife-beater." Fenn said in a 2016 tweet that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star was "not capable of the things being written."

sherilynfenn @sherilynfenn1 I know JCD is not capable of the things being written. I know JCD is not capable of the things being written. 💘💘💘 https://t.co/b0OIu8zU4n

However, just like Johnny moved on with other people, Sherilyn went on to marry songwriter and film technician Toulouse Holliday on December 4, 1994. The duo met while shooting the film Three of Hearts. The couple have a son together named Myles Holliday. They divorced in 1997.

Dylan Stewart, the son of writer-director Douglas Day Stewart and a Macintosh consultant, is her current partner. On August 6, 2007, she gave birth to her second son, Christian James, with him.

