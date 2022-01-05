Who is Shaun White? All about Nina Dobrev's boyfriend as couple enjoy Snow day with pet dog Maverick

Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev recently celebrated the New Year snow with her boyfriend Shaun White and pup. On January 4, the 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures where the three of them can be seen enjoying their white chilly surroundings.

In the photographs, Dobrev can be seen wearing a colorful sweater with a matching cap and white track pants. Her dog, Maverick, is also seen wrapped in a fur-lined coat.

She also posted candid pictures of herself and White. In one of the photos, the duo can be seen goofing around beside a large black truck. In another, White and Dobrev have posed for a selfie with a tree-lined backdrop.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White started dating in 2020 and have been together for almost two years now.

Who is Shaun White, Nina Dobrev's boyfriend?

Born in 1986, Shaun White is the son of Cathy White and Roger White. The 35-year-old is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding (2006, 2010, and 2018). White holds the world record for the most X-Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder.

As per his website, White first tried his hands at snowboarding at the age of four and has never looked back since.

At the age of 13, Shaun decided to turn into a pro snowboarder and competed against grown men in their early 20s to mid 30s.

Apart from snowboarding, Shaun White is also passionate about skateboarding. He began skateboarding for Tony Hawk's Birdhouse Skateboards at the age of 16 and turned into a professional skateboarder.

He has won 11 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards for Best Male Action Sports Athlete and several Dew Tour accolades during the summer and winter season.

Shaun White was featured in the Forbes January 2016 issue of "30 Under 30." This came five years after holding the second spot on Bloomberg Businessweek’s list of 100 most marketable and powerful athletes.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White first sparked relationship rumors in March 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in May that year.

Talking about Dobrev, White said that his "incredible" partner and he make time for each other despite their busy schedules.

"What an influence on my life. Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

The Vampire Diaries star previously dated Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013 and Glen Powell in 2017.

Edited by Danyal Arabi