How old is DJ Mustard? Record producer files for divorce from wife Chanel Thierry after a year of marriage

DJ Mustard and his wife, Chanel Thierry, are getting divorced after being married for two years. Court documents state that Mustard filed for divorce from Thierry on May 2 and mentioned irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation.

The documents mentioned Monday as the date of separation and state that the couple has already signed a prenup. Mustard’s representative has not yet commented on anything. Meanwhile, Thierry announced the news on her Instagram story on Monday and posted a screenshot of a Bible quote that says,

“If God has brought you here, then He won’t leave you alone.”

ken🫶🏽 @badbitches4ken dj mustard was wit his soon-to be ex wife for 8 years before they got married & now they getting a divorce only after a year of marriage. wtf?? dj mustard was wit his soon-to be ex wife for 8 years before they got married & now they getting a divorce only after a year of marriage. wtf??

✨Redd @HerAirness_ DJ Mustard filing for divorce has me sick omfgggg DJ Mustard filing for divorce has me sick omfgggg

Mustard and Thierry got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in October 2020. They have three children.

About DJ Mustard: Age, career, and more

Born on June 5, 1990, DJ Mustard is 31 years old and frequently collaborates with fellow YG-certified California-bred artists, alongside other records for hip hop and R&B since his debut in mainstream music with Tyga’s 2011 single Rack City.

The record producer released a compilation album with several artists through Thump Records in 2010 and was named Let’s Jerk. He produced Tyga’s third single, Rack City, in late 2011 and reached the 7th spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mustard also produced two songs from Tyga’s mixtape Well Done three, and his song Hit Em Up from his third album Hotel California, released in 2013. He produced 2 Chainz’s song I’m Different in 2012, and it charted at number 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Also known as Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, he released his first mixtape, Ketchup, in June 2013. He then produced rapper B.o.B.’s song Headband, and it charted at number 21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He signed as an artist to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in November 2013 and was named the runner-up for producer of the year by HipHopDX the same year.

He released his second album, Cold Summer, in 2016, followed by his third album, Perfect Ten, in 2019.

DJ Mustard survives a car wreck

DJ Mustard was involved in a car accident in January 2022 (Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

McFarlane survived a severe car wreck in January, 2022. He mentioned the crash on his Instagram story stating that a drunk driver hit his truck and shared pictures of the damage done to his vehicle. He wrote,

“Last night a drunk driver hit me and another car on the freeway slammed my car into the wall.”

He added that the situation felt like a movie, and he was able to survive with some minor injuries.

Edited by Suchitra