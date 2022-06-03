What is Davide Sanclimenti’s ethnicity? Love Island UK star is a fitness enthusiast

Get moving men, we have an Italian stallion in the Love Island arena this season.

Love Island is just around the corner, premiering on Monday, June 6. 11 contestants will be seen participating in the reality dating show to form a strong love connection, along with winning a cash prize.

Davide Sanclimenti, an Italian Entrepreneur, is one of the contestants who will be seen on the show trying to connect with a woman. He described his motivation to be on the show by saying :

"My soulmate, find my person, so I can actually build something in the future."

Who is Love Island contestant Davide Sanclimenti?

27-year-old Davide is originally from Rome, Italy, but currently lives in Manchester, London. He is a fitness enthusiast and his Instagram account has several posts where he can be seen working out in a gym.

Story continues below ad

He has a bacholer's degree in Economics and Business Administration, completed in 2017 from Università degli Studi dell'Aquila, Central Italy. He also has an Msc in the field of Accounting and Finance, which he received in 2019 from the University of Salford. He has a second masters in Finance and Banking, which he earned in 2020 from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, .

He has worked as a sales specialist in the Libertine Club, as an Accounts Assistant at Bridgewater Finance Group and also as the Junior Financial Officer of Philips Trust Corporation Ltd. He is currently the director and owner of S Deluxe Shisha.

Story continues below ad

Davide goes into the villa of Love Island hoping to find his soulmate. He believes that the Manchester girls love his Italian side and says,

"They love to be around me and I love to be around them. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it."

He also confesses that if he is not appreciated by the girl, he loses interest in the relationship. Davide believes that his family and friends would describe him as someone who has "got a good heart."

Story continues below ad

He is a hopeless romantic and recalls the time he made a huge sign and hung it outside his ex-girlfriend's house. The sign read,

"You are one of the things for which I have fought, and I will fight for you again."

It looks like Davide is over Italian women as in a promo he reveals that he prefers listening to "Good Morning, baby" instead of "Buongiorno Amore."

More about Love Island Season 8

Story continues below ad

Love Island is back this summer along with our favorite host Laura Whitmore. Like the previous seasons of the show, Iain Stirling will provide a voiceover. The show will include 11 contestants who want to find true love and win $50,000 in cash prize too. This season's contestants are:

Amber Beckford

Andrew Le Page

Dami Hope

Davide Sanclimenti

Gemma Owen

Ikenna Ekwonna

Indiyah Polack

Liam Llewellyn

Luca Bish

Paige Thorne

Tasha Ghouri

While they perform various tasks and challenges together, these participants will be recoupled throughout the season till they find their perfect match. Singletons will be eliminated each week. The public will also be given voting power to eliminate singles and couples.

Love Island premieres Monday, June 6 on ITV2 at 9.00pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far