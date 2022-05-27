"I'm mad as hell": Fans disappointed at Damarr Brown's elimination ahead of Top Chef season finale

Bravo's hit cooking competition Top Chef aired an exciting episode where the top 4 finalists gave it their all to secure a safe spot in the grand finale. The Emmy-winning culinary show inched closer to its finale as the contestants had to put in a tough fight with complex challenges their way. While Evelyn came out with flying colors, Damarr fell short of the Top 3 spot and got eliminated ahead of the season 19 finale.

Fans were highly disappointed with Damarr's elimination as they thronged on social media to express their feelings. One fan tweeted:

Last week on Top Chef, Nick Wallace was eliminated after forgetting the binder for his redfish cake. Meanwhile, the show saw the return of Sarah Welch, who fought her way back into the competition after winning Last Chance Kitchen. The top 4 who battled it out on this week's episode were Welch, Buddha Lo, Damarr Brown, and Evelyn Garcia.

Fans react to Damarr Brown's elimination from Top Chef

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment about Damarr Brown's elimination. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Deia Lawrence @DeiaAlexis Damarr was the front runner for so long. He was so awesome! Then Nick really stepped up and started to shine. I had hoped to see a final 4 of Nick, Damarr, Buddha, and Evelyn. This is heartbreaking. #topchef Damarr was the front runner for so long. He was so awesome! Then Nick really stepped up and started to shine. I had hoped to see a final 4 of Nick, Damarr, Buddha, and Evelyn. This is heartbreaking. #topchef

Sherrod Williams @Doctor_SDubs I …I am….Just sad. Damn judges….Demar for fan favorite and Evelyn for the win! #TopChef I …I am….Just sad. Damn judges….Demar for fan favorite and Evelyn for the win! #TopChef

jenniffer @notmesaidthefox

#TopChef NOOOOOOOOOOOO so sad Damarr should be in finals NOOOOOOOOOOOO so sad Damarr should be in finals 😢 #TopChef

What transpired on Episode 13 of Top Chef?

Episode 13 of Top Chef aired on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. The show's grand finale saw contestants fighting through a Quickfire Challenge and an elimination challenge. The four finalists head to Tucson, Arizona, for the two-part finale, where they cooked delectable dishes for some of the legendary culinary experts.

The contestants were given two weeks to prepare themselves for the finale. With this much-needed break, they could study and research local Tucson cuisine to understand better the dishes they were about to cook. With a steady mindset and focused aim, the finalists came prepared for what the judges had to offer.

Episode 13 of Top Chef season 19 saw many culinary experts grace the contestants with their presence. For the Quickfire challenge, Padma Lakshmi accompanied legendary chef Carlotta Flores, owner of the famous cafe chain El Charro Cafe in Tucson, for an exciting task. The participants had to create a dish using the local ingredient Carne Seca, a type of beef used mainly in Mexican cuisine.

Bravo Top Chef @BravoTopChef in the Sonoran Desert tonight! 🏜 Nothing butin the Sonoran Desert tonight! 🏜 Nothing but 😁 in the Sonoran Desert tonight! 🏜 https://t.co/cRT2dILX7A

While all the contestants gave it their best, Sarah Welch emerged as the challenge winner and achieved an advantage in the elimination round. She gained 30 extra minutes to cook in the latter part of the episode, potentially giving her the edge to steer forward into the finale.

For the elimination challenge, the chefs had to create one savory and one sweet dish using chiltepin and cactus, respectively, and other native ingredients from Mission Garden in the area. The challenge was assigned by the show's alum and localite Maria Mazon.

Other guest experts in the elimination challenge included Top Chef Seattle winner Kristen Kish, renowned French chef Eric Ripert and Stephanie Izard (the first female winner of the show). They were joined by the regular panel judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons.

For the savory course, while all contestants did a great job with the dishes, Damarr couldn't feature the key ingredient to its full potential. For the sweet course, Sara Welch served melted ice cream, however packed with flavors. The judges decided to eliminate the former, considering he hadn't adequately featured what was necessary.

Season 19 of Top Chef began with 15 talented chefs who battled it out for a chance to win the coveted title as well as a grand cash prize of $250,000. The contestants had to fight to keep their place in the competition, with difficult but equally interesting challenges and twists.

Now the final three, Buddha Lo, Evelyn Garcia, and Sarah Welch, head into the grand finale, where one of them will be crowned the winner. The finale will air next week on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das