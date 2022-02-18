Where did Buddha Lo meet his wife? Top Chef contestant’s personal and professional journey explored

Top Chef season 19 has announced its 15 contestants and Buddha Lo is one of them. Born in Port Douglas, Australia, he is currently residing in Brooklyn, New York.

Lo is the executive chef at Marky’s Caviar & Huso and his bio says he loves everything related to food. He even met his now-wife, Rebekah Pedler, in the kitchen in Melbourne several years ago. She is currently the pastry sous chef at Eleven Madison Park.

The couple has been together for ten years now. In May 2018, Lo popped the question to Pedler while they were on a paddleboat in a lake in Central Park, NY. They later got married the same year. Both of their Instagram accounts are filled with photos of wonderful dishes, and of each other.

Buddha Lo started working at the age of 14

Lo has been passionate about cooking from a very young age. He learned the foundation, rules, and flavors from his father, who used to run his family’s Chinese restaurant in Port Douglas. When he turned 14, he began his culinary career while also completing his education.

Lo used to work with his father after school, and worked at a five-star hotel on the weekends. He further pursued culinary school in Melbourne and eventually moved to London with the intention of working at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

His luck worked for him when he was hired at Ramsay's three Michelin-starred restaurant, where he worked under celebrity chefs Clare Smyth and Matt Abe. Lo wanted to learn more about the art of fine dining, and so he shifted to New York City and joined the three Michelin-starred restaurant Eleven Madison Park.

He is currently the executive chef of Marky’s and Huso in Brooklyn. His next goal is winning Top Chef season 19.

All about Top Chef season 19

Top Chef season 19 is set to welcome 15 contestants including Buddha Lo, Jackson Kalb, Evelyn Garcia, Jo Chan, Damarr Brown, Jae Jung, Robert Hernandez, Leia Gaccione, Monique Feybesse, Luke Kolpin, Stephanie Miller, Nick Wallace, Sarah Welch, Sam Kang, and Ashleigh Shanti.

The participants will compete to win a $250,000 grand prize. The cooking show features Padma Lakshmi as host and judge alongside two head judges, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. They will be accompanied by multiple renowned chefs throughout the season.

The first episode will premiere on March 3, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

