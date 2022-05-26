What time will Top Chef Season 19 Episode 13 air? Top four head to Tucson, trailer, guest judges and more

Top Chef Season 19 is just one episode away from reaching its grand finale. The Bravo show’s final two episodes will be held in Tucson, Arizona. The penultimate Episode 13 will be aired on Thursday, May 26 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

In the previous episode, Nick Wallace was eliminated from the show, while Sarah Welch returned after winning Last Chance Kitchen. So, the top four finalists of Top Chef Season 19 include Welch, Buddha Lo, Damarr Brown, and Evelyn Garcia.

The four finalists and the panel of judges are headed to Tucson for the final two episodes, including the grand finale. Episode 13 of the show will consist of Quickfire and Elimination challenges.

When will Top Chef Season 19 Episode 13 air?

Top Chef Season 19 Episode 13 is all set to air on Thursday, May 26 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will be available on the network’s website after it premieres on the channel.

Viewers can also opt for TV service providers if they don’t have access to the channel. Some popular live streaming services include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Sling.

What to expect from the new episode?

Episode 13 of Top Chef Season 19 will feature multiple guest judges. The Quickfire challenge will be led by legendary chef Carlotta Flores, owner of the popular cafe chain El Charro Cafe in Tucson.

The contestants’ first challenge will be held at the guest chef’s restaurant cafe where they will have to create a dish using local ingredient Carne Seca, which is a type of dried beef mostly used in Mexican cuisine.

After the first round, the four contestants will enter the Elimination round. They will be tasked with creating one savory and one sweet dish using chiltepin and cactus. The challenge will be assigned by the show's alum and Tucson local Maria Mazon. Later, she will join the judges’ table alongside a panel of guest chefs, namely Kristen Kish (Top Chef Seattle winner), renowned French chef Eric Ripert and Stephanie Izard (the first female winner of Bravo’s show). Alongside the guest chefs, the regular panel of judges will include Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Cactus Makes Perfect, reads:

“The final four chefs are headed to Tucson. For their last Quickfire Challenge, they’ll make the trip to El Charro, the oldest family-run Mexican restaurant in the country, where legendary chef Carlotta Flores challenges them to create a dish featuring her Carne Seca.”

It continues:

“In the final Elimination Challenge, alum and Tucson local Maria Mazon wants the chefs to embrace the desert lifestyle and create two dishes – one sweet and one savory – using the classic Sonoran ingredients: cactus and chiltepin. With an impressive assortment of locals and “Top Chef Seattle” winner Kristen Kish joining the judges table, the heat is on.”

The trailer for the two-part finale shows the immense pressure undertaken by the contestants. While Damarr Brown believes that one mistake can send him home, Sarah Welch gets stressed out when a bowl of ice cream mix spills all over her and on the floor. Evelyn Garcia admitted in the video that she grew up eating cactus and chiltepin, while Buddha Lo stated that he dreamt of being on the show’s finale.

After Episode 13 airs on May 26, the season finale will be released on Bravo on Thursday, June 2 at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee