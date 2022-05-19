What time will Top Chef Season 19 Episode 12 air? Elimination challenge, top 5 contestants, release date and more explored

Top Chef Season 19 is set to air a brand new episode on Thursday on Bravo, featuring the top five contestants of the season.

In the previous episode, the participants prepared dishes for their family members. It was a bittersweet experience for the chefstants as they were happy to meet a beloved family member but were also under immense pressure due to the elimination round.

The upcoming episode will bring another tough challenge for the contestants. This time, they have to cook food on a boat.

When will Top Chef Episode 12 air?

Episode 12 of Top Chef Season 19 is all set to air on Thursday, May 19 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can watch the episode later on the network’s website as well.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services or TV service providers, such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Sling.

What to expect from the new episode

Top Chef Houston Season 19 is nearing its finale. The upcoming episode, titled We’re on a boat, is set to be slightly more challenging than last week’s tasks. The contestants will have to get up early in the morning to learn about episode 12’s elimination challenge.

The official synopsis of Season 19 Episode 12 reads:

“After saying goodbye to their loved ones, the chefs receive an ominous gift from Tom, who tells them to get up early and meet him at the docks; for their elimination challenge, each chef must create two fresh fish dishes.”

In the previous episode, Ashleigh Shanti was sent home. When Shanti was first eliminated, she made her way back to the competition by winning Last Chance Kitchen. While she had to pack her knives once again and go home in episode 11, Sarah Welch returned to Season 19 of the competition.

Meanwhile, the new episode will consist of five participants: Welch, Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo, Damarr Brown, and Nick Wallace. The judges’ panel will include Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, and Tom Colicchio.

The panel will also be graced by multiple guest judges in Top Chef episode 12. The chefstants will be greeted by Chef Dawn Burrell (Season 18 finalist) and Colicchio for the early morning Quickfire challenge at the docks.

For the elimination challenge, guest chefs and mentors will include celebrity chefs Daniel Boulud, Stephanie Izard, and Aaron Bludorn. In this round, the contestants will have to create two fresh fish dishes. By the end of this episode, four participants will move on to next week, while one will be eliminated.

Next Thursday (May 26), the Top Chef season 19’s semi-finals will air before the finale is held on June 2, 2022 on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Danyal Arabi