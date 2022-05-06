What is Top Chef star Nick Wallace’s total prize money earned through the Quickfire Challenges till Episode 10?

Top Chef Season 19 brought another interesting Quickfire Challenge in Episode 10. Contestant Nick Wallace became the first chefstant to win the round thrice this season.

The Quickfire Challenge is an intense, nerve-wracking round where the contestants are given just 45 minutes to prepare a dish. The last 10 minutes are for them to add some amount of individuality to their preparation and presentation.

The winner of the challenge receives $10,000 and immunity from the elimination round. Since Wallace has won the Quickfire challenge thrice this season, he has earned a total of $35,000.

What are the Quickfire Challenges that Nick Wallace has won?

The most recent Quickfire Challenge that Nick Wallace won was the one in Top Chef Season 19 Episode 10.

The challenge was to create Tex-Mex fajitas using ingredients from the farmers’ market. Wallace made Tai-tip, cabbage, and black bean braise, along with jicama slaw, and lime-cilantro cream with corn tortillas.

Host/judge Padma Lakshmi and guest chef Claudette Zepeda (Season 2 contestant) loved Wallace’s dish and announced him as the winner. He received $10,000 but no immunity from the elimination round, as the rules were changed after Episode 7.

Wallace won the Quickfire Challenge in Episode 6 when Ashleigh Shanti returned to the show after being eliminated in the previous episode. The task was to create a sweet and salty dessert while coordinating as a team of two.

Shanti and Wallace joined forces for this one and made a ginger snap bundt cake. They won the challenge and received $5,000 each.

The Mississippi chef previously bagged a win for Episode 5’s Quickfire Challenge. In the episode, the contestants had to make Texas Toast, and Wallace made BLT with pancetta and cheese. The judges loved his dish and announced him the winner.

Wallace has won three rounds so far, and his total prize money from the challenges adds up to $35,000.

A recap of Top Chef Season 19 Episode 10

The latest episode of Top Chef consisted of six contestants: Nick Wallace, Ashleigh Shanti, Damarr Brown, Buddha Lo, and Evelyn Garcia. After the Quickfire Challenge, they were asked to create food for astronauts on their mission to Mars.

The contestants were given a tour of the Houston Space Center, where they were briefed on the kinds of food that were allowed in space. Two astronauts also talked to the contestants.

The official synopsis of Top Chef Season 19 Episode 10, titled Dinner in Zero Gravity, reads:

“The competition reaches new heights as the chefs voyage to the Houston Space Center; they'll have to create a stellar new menu item that they would crave if they were on a multi-year mission to Mars.”

Top Chef: All-Stars winner Melissa King and chef Marcus Samuelsson were the guest judges for the elimination round. They joined the panel of judges consisting of Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons.

The culinary show airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

