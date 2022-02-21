Who is Nick Wallace from Top Chef? Contestant was once named Best Chef of Mississippi

Top Chef Season 19 is all set to welcome 15 talented chefs to compete for the title. Hailing from Mississippi, Nick Wallace is one of the contestants, and he comes in with plenty of potential to win the season.

Wallace’s culinary skills have earned him the title of Best Chef of Mississippi 2020. He has also maintained his position on the list of Best Chef America till date.

Top Chef will not be his first cooking competition show, as Wallace has participated in several other Food Network programs. Some of them include Comfort Nation, Cutthroat Kitchen, Chopped, Firemasters, 50 States – 50 Chefs (Flavored Nation) and Unexplored America - Mississippi.

Wallace has worked with many celebrity chefs, such as Cat Cora, and has had the opportunity to serve five James Beard Foundation "Mississippi Themed" dinners.

Nick Wallace runs multiple ventures

Wallace, who credits his skills to his grandparents, has worked as an Executive Chef at several world-renowned hotels and museums.

He now runs multiple ventures of his own, and is the founder and chef of Nick Wallace Catering, Nissan Cafe by Nick Wallace, Nick Wallace Culinary, and Non-Profit Creativity Kitchen. Apart from his cooking, he is also known as a humble and philanthropic person.

Through his Non-Profit Creativity Kitchen, he has helped many kids and families improve their education system, diet, and lifestyle. He works closely with local farmers and gives back to the community in every possible way.

Stating his charitable work, Wallace's bio on Bravo’s site reads:

"Nick’s love for his state and vision for culinary innovation earned him Best Chef of Mississippi honors, which he uses to motivate himself to further grow his understanding of flavor and technique and to better serve his family and community.”

All about Top Chef Season 19

Wallace has the chance to showcase his best culinary talent in the competition series Top Chef. With his past experience on food television programs, the chef has a good shot at surviving the pressure till the end.

The winner of Top Chef Season 19 will receive a $250,000 cash prize, season title and a feature in Food and Wine magazine. In addition to Wallace, the contestants include Sam Kang, Buddha Lo, Stephanie Miller, Jackson Kalb, Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Sarah Welch, Robert Hernandez, Jo Chan, Leia Gaccione, Monique Feybesse, Jae Jung, Luke Kolpin, and Ashleigh Shanti.

Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, the cooking show will feature Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio as head judges. The premiere is set to air on March 3, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee