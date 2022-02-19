How long have Gail Simmons and Jeremy Abrams been married? Culinary expert's relationship explored ahead of Top Chef premiere

Top Chef is all set to return with a new season on Bravo in March. The Emmy-winning cooking show is bringing back its head judge Gail Simmons alongside Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio.

Simmons has been a part of the Bravo series since its first season (2006). She is a dynamic TV personality, food critic/writer, and trained culinary expert. Her biggest supporter is her husband, businessman Jeremy Abrams.

Abrams and Simmons have been married for 12 years. They tied the knot in August 17, 2008. The two currently live in New York City and share two beautiful children, Kole and Dahlia.

How did Gail Simmons and Jeremy Abrams meet?

Simmons and Abrams are both Canadians who met each other through friends when they were in New York and Abrams was studying at Western University. They soon became friends, but were dating other people at the time.

Eventually, the two moved on from their past relationships and started dating. Their first date ended with a Stanley Cup celebration with the New Jersey Devils. Abrams proposed to Simmons in August 2007 and a year later, they tied the knot.

Speaking about her husband, Simmons said in an interview:

"We are each other’s home no matter where we are in the world, and our family unit is the most important thing. I work and travel a lot and so does my husband. He built a company over the last 12 years, and I am proud of what he’s done. We take every challenge as an adventure.”

Although Simmons is a celebrity chef, she prefers to keep her personal life private on social media. Her Instagram is mostly filled with posts related to her work and a few about her kids. There are hardly any photos with her husband Abrams, indicating the latter does not enjoy the limelight.

What is Simmons’ net worth?

Simmons started her career as a food critic for the McGill Tribune, followed by Toronto Life magazine and the National Post newspaper. She got her big break on Bravo’s Top Chef in 2006 and has been in the judges’ panel since then.

The 45-year-old expert has also hosted Top Chef: Just Desserts and has appeared on multiple TV shows including Fox & Friends, The Today Show, and Good Morning America. With a successful career as a TV personality, culinary expert and author, Simmons has made a significant fortune over the years. Her estimated net worth is $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who are the contestants of Top Chef?

Contestants for the upcoming season include Buddha Lo, Evelyn Garcia, Jackson Kalb, Damarr Brown, Sarah Welch, Jo Chan, Jae Jung, Leia Gaccione, Monique Feybesse, Luke Kolpin, Nick Wallace, Sam Kang, Robert Hernandez, Stephanie Miller, and Ashleigh Shanti.

The reality culinary show has been filmed in Houston, Texas, and this season’s highlight will be Nigerian cuisine. Multiple celebrity chefs will grace the season as guest judges.

Top Chef Season 19 is set to premiere on March 3 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

