Brooklyn Beckham's cooking show slammed after crew of 62 people hired to film him making a bagel sandwich

As it turns out, Brooklyn Beckham, the 22-year-old son of legendary soccer player David Beckham and former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, is a budding chef with no expertise.

According to the New York Post, in an episode of Beckham's show, Cookin' With Brooklyn, which airs on Facebook Messenger and Instagram, it took five camera operators, nine producers, and a “culinary producer” who approves the recipes only to film him making a sandwich.

An insider revealed to the outlet that each eight-minute-long episode of the show costs a total of $100,000 to make. In the said episode, Beckham showed his audience how to make a bagel sandwich with a hash brown, fried sea bream, and coleslaw. However, he did not make any of the sandwich's elements and only spread mayonnaise on the bagel and laid all the pre-prepared ingredients on top.

Brooklyn Beckham is heavily criticized for his unskillful cooking

Brooklyn Beckham (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Beckham, who as a child wanted to follow in his father's footsteps, was dropped by London club Arsenal at the age of 15. He then went on to study photography in college, but dropped out within less than a year. Beckham has now completely shifted his focus to cooking, but is often ridiculed for the same. An insider recently told the New York Post:

"He is to cooking what [his mother] Posh was to singing. Apparently the guy has to be shown really super basic things and has a cheat sheet of expressions from whisk to parboil, several illustrated with pictures."

As for Brooklyn Beckham, who mentions his family in every episode of his show, a source close to the Beckham family stated:

"Everything he does is directed by his parents. Victoria pulled strings for him in fashion photography at first. Now, with cooking, he has Gordon Ramsay as a family friend. Gordon advised to them to put as much money into it as they could."

This comes days after Beckham appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to flaunt his 'cooking skills.' His appearance on the show faced huge backlash as several chefs and cooks called him out on his lack of proficiency and training.

Among the critics was British TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, who accused Beckham of taking advantage of nepotism and depriving deserving chefs of opportunities "to have a place at the Corden table." She wrote in the Sun:

“My thoughts go to friends and colleagues in the hospitality business who are trained chefs and deserved to have a place at the Corden table, rather than rookie Brooklyn. I’m sure I’m not the only one who had the same thoughts of nepotism and unfair advantage. It’s little wonder this kind of display engenders jealousy and frustration."

However, these were not the only instances of Beckham being slammed as a huge number of people took to social media to express their anger and disappointment, trolling the untrained chef. Here are some tweets from people all over the world:

THE FUSE @TheFuse984



That's Ludacris! What's even worse? The crew was 62 members



What's your thoughts? We're talking everything Beckham's today it seems Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckhams son. Had an 8-minute cooking show episode that cost... $100,000!That's Ludacris! What's even worse? The crew was 62 members @ItsAnneMwaura explains, with more insane deets!What's your thoughts? We're talking everything Beckham's today it seems Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckhams son. Had an 8-minute cooking show episode that cost... $100,000!That's Ludacris! What's even worse? The crew was 62 members @ItsAnneMwaura explains, with more insane deets!What's your thoughts? https://t.co/fOiQ4cZM3Z

David Hibbert, BA(Hons.), Cert.Ed. Rejoin EU. @Cpass12David Brooklyn Beckham wants to be a celebrity chef, but he can't cook. He made a TV programme costing $100,000 with a team of 62 people. He made a fish and chip butty. A member of the crew said: "He is to cooking what Posh was to singing." Brooklyn Beckham wants to be a celebrity chef, but he can't cook. He made a TV programme costing $100,000 with a team of 62 people. He made a fish and chip butty. A member of the crew said: "He is to cooking what Posh was to singing."

cruising for a bruising @HeyGraciela_ Brooklyn beckhams cooking career is the funnnnnnniest fing ngl Brooklyn beckhams cooking career is the funnnnnnniest fing ngl

Dame D @AmandaDawson @icod Photography then, cooking now, perhaps brain surgery next week "Brooklyn was walking around with the scalpel in a whimsical way" @icod Photography then, cooking now, perhaps brain surgery next week "Brooklyn was walking around with the scalpel in a whimsical way"

f4rrahrocks✨ @f4rrahrocks Why is Brooklyn Beckham on a chat show?? Because he started cooking during lockdown? Why is Brooklyn Beckham on a chat show?? Because he started cooking during lockdown?

Brooklyn Beckham is currently looking forward to his April 2022 wedding to actress Nicola Peltz.

Edited by R. Elahi