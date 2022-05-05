What time will Top Chef Season 19 Episode 10 air? Plot, release date, guest chefs and more explored

Top Chef Season 19 is all set to air a brand new episode on Bravo on Thursday, May 5, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

In the previous episode, Luke Kolpin was eliminated from the show, leaving six chefstants Evelyn Garcia, Nick Wallace, Damarr Brown, Ashleigh Shanti, and Buddha Lo to compete for the title of Top Chef.

Episode 10 of the cooking competition series promises to be tougher and more challenging for the participants. They will have to cook a unique dish that can be recreated if they ever go on a multi-year mission to Mars.

When will Top Chef Episode 10 air?

Top Chef Season 19 Episode 10 will air on Thursday, May 5 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will be available on the network's website as well after it premieres on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can also opt for various TV service providers. Some of the live streaming services include DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Sling.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of Season 19, titled Dinner in Zero Gravity, is set to be pretty interesting. The contestants will visit the Houston Space Center, where they will be introduced to the kind of food that astronauts eat in space.

The official synopsis for Episode 10 reads:

“The competition reaches new heights as the chefs voyage to the Houston Space Center; they'll have to create a stellar new menu item that they would crave if they were on a multi-year mission to Mars.”

The chefstants will have to create dishes using zero gravity and sunlight on a weightless cooking surface. The Quickfire challenge will be followed by the elimination challenge. The winner of the first round will get immunity and be safe from elimination.

After the main challenge, one of the contestants will be asked to pack their knives and go home.

Who will be the guest chefs in Episode 10?

Like previous episodes, the upcoming installment will also have multiple guest chefs and judges. One of them will be Top Chef Season 2 contestant Chef Claudette Zepeda. The San Diego-based chef will be warmly welcomed by Padma Lakshmi. Later, Tom Colicchio will welcome two guest stars — Top Chef All Stars winner Melissa King and Chef Marcus Samuelsson.

The guest chefs will join the regular panel of judges that consists of Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. They will decide the fate of the contestants after throwing a stargazing-themed dinner party. Earlier, Luke Kolpin was sent home after the Episode 9 challenge which was won by Jae Jung.

Season 19 of the reality TV show is nearing its finale as only four episodes remain. The show airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee