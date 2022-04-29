What is monochromatic food? Damarr Brown wins Top Chef’s Quickfire Challenge in Episode 9

Top Chef is known for creating interesting Quickfire Challenges. This time, the task was to create a monochromatic plant-based dish.

Season 19 of the culinary competition series is left with only seven participants. Before the elimination round, the chefstants were tasked with a Quickfire challenge, which meant they got 30 minutes to create their dishes. The winner would get a $5,000 cash prize and immunity from the elimination round.

In Top Chef Season 19 Episode 9, the first challenge was won by Damarr Brown, who created a delicious dish using avocado and broccoli.

What does monochromatic food mean?

Monochromatic food has recently become a trend among food bloggers and influencers. It refers to a plate of food with similar colors. It is difficult to create a dish representing just one single color, however, the Top Chef contestants aced the challenge.

The contestants received the following colors as part of their challenge:

Buddha Lo: White

Ashleigh Shanti: Yellow

Luke Kolpin: Purple

Damarr Brown: Green

Jae Jung: Red

Nick Wallace: Orange

Evelyn Garcia: Black

While most contestants were thrilled with the challenge, Garcia was a bit skeptical as she received black as her monochromatic food shade. She was seen saying that the color was not even in the rainbow. Interestingly, her dish with black beans and eggplant turned out to be one of the judges’ favorite dishes.

Shanti and Wallace's dishes were ranked the lowest, and the judges liked Garcia, Lo, Kolpin, and Brown’s dishes the most. The winner of this round was Brown, and he received the last immunity of Season 19.

Who was the Top Chef judge for the Quickfire Challenge?

Padma Lakshmi was the host and one of the judges of the Quickfire Challenge. She was accompanied by guest chef Ayesha J. Arrington, a Top Chef alum.

Arrington, a Next Level Chef mentor, is well-known in the culinary world for creating dishes that fall under a “Food that Hugs the Soul” theme.

After the Quickfire Challenge, the contestants moved to the elimination challenge. Chefs Dawn Burrell and Kwame Onwuachi were the guest mentors for this task.

The official synopsis of Season 19 Episode 9, titled Freedmen’s Town, reads:

"The chefs are tasked with creating a monochromatic plant-based dish for their Quickfire Challenge; for the Elimination Challenge, the chefs are tasked with creating dishes that speak to their souls for a block party fundraiser.”

The episode aired on Thursday, April 28 on Bravo at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Jackson Kalb was eliminated in the previous episode, leaving only seven contestants in the latest episode.

