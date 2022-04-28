Who are guest judges on Top Chef Season 19 Episode 9? Plot, air date, and more about Bravo’s culinary show

After last week's intense episode, Top Chef is back with a brand new challenge for its contestants. Episode 9 of Top Chef Season 19 will air on April 28, Thursday at 8 PM ET on Bravo TV.

This week's guest panelists are Nyesha J. Arrington, Dawn Burrell, and Kwame Onwuachi. The show is currently being hosted by Padma Lakshmi and judged by Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Top Chef is an American reality cooking contest where 15 contestants fight for the title of 'Top Chef America' by preparing the best culinary dishes possible.

All about the guest judges of Top Chef Season 19 Episode 9

Chef Nyesha J. Arrington is a Next Level Chef mentor. She graduated from the California Institute of Arts in Los Angeles and is known for using locally sourced food products when cooking. She has worked alongside many famous faces of the culinary world, like Joel Robuchon and Melisse. She is known for cooking "Food that Hugs the Soul."

Chef Dawn Burrell is herself a Season 18 finalist on the Bravo TV show. She was a student at the University of Houston and likes to work on food that is produced locally. She has worked alongside many notable chefs like Chef Tom Aikens and Monica Pope. Other than that, she has won a gold medal in long jump at the 2001 IAAF World Indoor Championships.

Kwame Onwuachi was himself a Season 13 contestant on the show. He was a student at the Culinary Institute of America and opened 5 restaurants of his own before turning 30. He has also published a memoir, Notes from a Young Black Chef, which talks about his struggle to become a chef.

What to expect from Top Chef Season 19 Episode 9

This week, fans will see the remaining 7 contestants preparing monochromatic plant-based dishes for the Quickfire Challenge. The contestants will also prepare selected dishes that 'speak to their souls' for the elimination round, which will be held at a block party fundraiser.

Top Chef Season 19 Episode 8 recap

Last week's episode was very intense, featuring the much-awaited Restaurant Wars challenge. The contestants were divided into two teams: Team Matriarc, which included Buddha Lo, Nick Wallace, Ashleigh Shanti and Damarr Brown, and Team No Nem, whose members were Jackson Kalb, Evelyn Garcia, Jae Jung, and Luke Koplin.

Judges were not impressed by Garcia’s Pani Puri or Team No Nem's overall performance. Tom Colicchio was disappointed by the dishes and stated that they had failed Restaurant Wars. Judges did like Jae Jung's dish. While Kolpin, who tasted all the dishes of the team, confessed that he had lost his sense of smell and taste because of Covid.

Jackson Kalb's dish lacked salt and failed to impress the judges. He was eliminated from the show.

Team Matriarc won the challenge along with $40,000 as cash prize, Shanti being the chef winner.

New episodes of the show are released every Thursday on Bravo at 8 PM ET.

