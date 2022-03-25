“Jackson is impressive”: Top Chef fans laud Jackson Kalb for winning two challenges in single episode

Top Chef Season 19 Episode 4 turned out to be one of the best installments for contestant Jackson Kalb. He performed tremendously well in the latest episode by winning both the challenges.

The first challenge was the Quickfire round, where the participants had to create a biscuit as instructed by Houston’s local chef Chris Williams. Adding their own twist, the contestants presented interesting biscuit dishes to judges Williams and Padma Lakshmi.

They loved Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, and Kalb’s creations and later announced Kalb as the winner of the Quickfire challenge. His scallion biscuit glazed in hot maple with ostrich sausage, crispy cheddar, and fried egg won the judges’ hearts the most. The winner received an advantage in the elimination round.

Kalb got the opportunity to pick his teammate first for the next round, and he chose Buddha Lo as his partner. The duo won the elimination round, making it Kalb’s second win in Episode 4.

Here’s how fans reacted to Jackson Kalb’s win

The second round consisted of a double elimination challenge. Guest judge Wylie Dufresne challenged the contestants to create two dishes that looked the same but tasted different.

Jackson Kalb and Buddha Lo were the first team to present their dishes to the judges. Kalb made salmon tartare, capers, shallots, cream cheese bavarois, marinated tomato, and buttermilk scallion dressing. And Lo presented a white chocolate panna cotta, strawberry jelly, and strawberry bonbons with cream cheese.

The judges were impressed with the appearance and taste of the dishes. While Tom Colicchio called it “fantastic,” Melissa King loved the texture. Lo and Kalb’s dishes were deemed the best, and they won the elimination round.

Viewers lauded Kalb for his second win. Kalb even admitted in the episode that he lost his sense of taste due to COVID-19. Fans appreciated Lo's dish and praised their partnership as well.

Take a look at how Top Chef fans reacted to Kalb’s win:

Who was eliminated from Top Chef?

The elimination round’s teams included Kalb-Lo, Nick Wallace-Jae Jung, Damarr Brown-Monique Feybesse, Ashleigh Shanti-Luke Kolpin, Jo Chan-Evelyn Garcia, and Sarah Welch-Robert Hernandez.

The two teams who impressed the judges the most in the elimination round challenge were Lo-Kalb and Shanti-Kolpin. The two teams at the bottom were Welch-Hernandez and Chan-Garcia.

Padma Lakshmi announced that the contestants who had to pack their knives and go home in the double elimination round were Sarah Welch and Robert Hernandez.

Welch made brioche and a shrimp dish, even though she was allergic to shellfish, while Hernandez created panna cotta. Judges found the brioche too firm, and the panna cotta didn’t set properly, leading to their elimination. The duo will now appear in Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, where they’ll compete with previously eliminated contestant Leia Gaccione to earn a spot back in the culinary competition series.

Top Chef: Houston airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

