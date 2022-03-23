When will Top Chef Season 19 Episode 4 air? Release date, plot, and more about Bravo series

Top Chef Season 19 is all set to return with a new episode this Thursday on Bravo. The show started with 15 talented chefs and now has only 13 contestants.

In the upcoming episode, the cheftestants will undergo tougher challenges, leading to a double-elimination round.

Top Chef Season 19 Episode 4 will air on Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after the premiere.

Viewers can watch the episode on streaming services, such as Sling, YouTube TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Philo.

What to expect from Top Chef Episode 4

The Quickfire challenge will return in the fourth episode of Top Chef Houston. Local chef Christopher “Chris" Williams will join the panel of judges in this particular challenge. The contestants will be asked to add their twist to Williams’ great grandmother Lucille B. Smith’s biscuit dish recipe.

After the Quickfire challenge, the participants will be divided into teams of two. They will be given the task of creating two dishes that look the same but taste different.

The official synopsis of episode 4 reads:

“The chefs are joined by local chef Chris Williams in the Quickfire Challenge. He tasks the chefs to put their own twist on a biscuit dish in honor of his great grandmother, Lucille B. Smith.”

It adds:

“Then in the Elimination Challenge, the chefs find themselves pushed out of their comfort zones by chef Wylie Dufresne when they’re tasked to work in teams of two to create two dishes that look exactly the same, but taste completely different. The pressure is on because this is a double elimination.”

Episode 4 judges

The upcoming episode will be graced by the regular panel of judges, consisting of Gail Simmons, Padma Lakshmi, and Tom Colicchio.

For the Quickfire challenge, Houston’s local chef Chris Williams will join the panel.

Williams was drawn to the art of cooking from a young age. After attending Le Cordon Bleu in Austin, Texas, he traveled the world to learn every aspect of culinary art. He is a trained chef in French, Southern, West Indian, Mediterranean, and East African cuisines.

Williams is famous for his restaurant, Lucille Bishop Smith, which he named after his great grandmother. Her legendary chili biscuits are the selling point of his restaurant.

Top Chef Episode 4 will feature guest judge Wylie Dufresne in the elimination round.

Dufresne is best known for bringing molecular gastronomy into the culinary world. He is the owner and chef of Du’s Donuts and the former owner of the wd~50 and Alder restaurants (Manhattan).

Williams and Dufresne will help the regular panel of judges send two contestants home in Episode 4. Top Chef airs new episodes every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

