“This is so messed up”: Top Chef fans react to Episode 4’s elimination round

Top Chef Season 19 is leveling up the pressure on contestants with each episode. The latest installment was fine until the Quickfire challenge, but fans were concerned during the elimination round challenge.

After Jackson won the first round, guest chef Wylie Dufresne joined the host and judge Padma Lakshmi. They assigned the contestants the difficult task of creating two dishes that look exactly the same but taste different.

The participants were divided into teams of two. They were under the stress of navigating the tough challenge, and they were also worried after Lakshmi announced that it would be a double elimination round.

What did the fans have to say?

Viewers shared their concerns online about the elimination challenge. They found the task “messed up” and were left shocked after learning about the double elimination.

The official synopsis of this particular round of Top Chef Episode 4 reads:

“Then in the Elimination Challenge, the chefs find themselves pushed out of their comfort zones by chef Wylie Dufresne when they’re tasked to work in teams of two to create two dishes that look exactly the same but taste completely different. The pressure is on because this is a double elimination.”

Take a look at fan reactions here:

mayra @myra7 I feel sorry for these chefs. Because I would be running for the door. This has to be one of the hardest challenges. #topchef

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick

#TopChef @BravoTopChef Elimintation (Team) Challenge: Create 2 dishes that look exactly alike, but taste completely different.

Jennifer Baum @jennbaum1 Kudos to whoever came up with this elimination challenge. So interesting and cool. #TopChef

Nicol E Melmenditon @QueenMelmendi @WhoIsRylanChase I didn't know how'd they do it, but not doing the molecular stuff made it a lot easier.

Top Chef Season 19 Episode 4

The elimination challenge seemed more demanding than any previous challenges in Top Chef Season 19. When chef Dufresne arrived, he brought in two dishes for each team, consisting of two contestants.

From one team, each participant tasted the dish in front of them. The contestants then named the ingredients, which were later confirmed by Dufresne. He then explained that the challenge was to create two dishes that would taste different but look the same.

Prior to the elimination round, the participants underwent the Quickfire challenge. In this challenge, Houston’s local chef Chris Williams asked the contestants to create a signature biscuit as a tribute to his great-grandmother, Lucille B. Smith.

Jae Jung, Buddha Lo, and Ashleigh Shanti were at the bottom, while Williams loved the dishes created by Damarr Brown, Jackson Kalb, and Evelyn Garcia. The chef announced Kalb as the winner of the challenge, and he received an advantage for the next challenge.

Meanwhile, the contestants on Top Chef Season 19 Episode 4 included Luke Kolpin, Damarr Brown, Monique Feybesse, Jo Chan, Evelyn Garcia, Jae Jung, Jackson Kalb, Buddha Lo, Nick Wallace, Ashleigh Shanti, Sarah Welch, and Robert Hernandez.

The culinary competition series airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

