What dishes did Top Chef contestants choose for the Restaurant Wars challenge in Episode 8?

Top Chef Season 19 aired Episode 8 on Thursday, and the episode featured the eagerly anticipated challenge Restaurant Wars.

The contestants were divided into two teams for the challenge, and each group created meals not only for judges but for an entire restaurant full of customers. This is a challenge that keeps viewers hooked every season.

Host Padma Lakshmi told the contestants on the episode:

“You've officially made it to one of the most feared and anticipated challenges. We're upping the ante this year. Not only will you have to serve the judges at a chef's counter, but you'll also have to feed a restaurant full of diners."

In the previous episode, Jo Chan was eliminated from the show, and one of the contestants will have to pack their bags this time around as well.

What were the names of the teams and their dishes?

The contestants were divided into two teams for Top Chef’s Restaurant Wars. Padma Lakshmi and guest chef Tiffany Derry helped divide the contestants into two teams led by Nick Wallace and Jae Jung.

Wallace picked a team that included Damarr Brown, Ashleigh Shanti, and Buddha Lo. Jung’s team included Evelyn Garcia, Jackson Kalb, and Luke Kolpin.

The first group picked the name Matriarc, and the second team went with BBQ Nem.

The contestants were seen facing a lot of pressure while deciding on their menu.

Team Matriarc:

Buddha Lo: Southern Snacks

Ashleigh Salmon Tartare and Green Gumbo

Nick: Strip Loin, Oxtail Marmalade

Damarr: Carrot Cake

Team BBQ Nem:

Evelyn: Pani Puri with Shrimp

Jae: Snapper Summer Roll

Luke: Choo Chee Curry

Jackson: Citrus Curd Shortbread Cookie

On team Matriarc, Buddha Lo volunteered to take on Front of the House (FOH) responsibilities. He confessed that he had studied Restaurant Wars closely, and he knew that FOH had caused many contestants to get eliminated. However, he was ready to take the risk and was seen leading team Matriarc more than Damarr Brown. However, fans called his attitude a “red flag” in Episode 8:

Jenn @jennellens Budda is a good chef and he’s playing the game too. He’s not going to really help other chefs. #TopChef Budda is a good chef and he’s playing the game too. He’s not going to really help other chefs. #TopChef

On team BBQ Nem, Jackson Kalb was seen giving a lot of advice to the team. Evelyn Garcia was seen guiding them, while team lead Jae Jung took the backseat.

Fans were excited for Top Chef’s Restaurant Wars

The judges appeared to have been satisfied while tasting the dishes made by both teams. The winning team will take home $40,000.

Fans were extremely excited for Top Chef Season 19 Episode 8 as it was a Restaurant Wars episode. Take a look at their reactions here:

jess sun @watchingteevee YES the race and gender dynamics of this episode. Modern restaurant wars!!! #TopChef YES the race and gender dynamics of this episode. Modern restaurant wars!!! #TopChef

Lk @ElizabethKean Restaurant wars is always the best #TopChef episode of the season Restaurant wars is always the best #TopChef episode of the season

Amanda @prisma8slg The two best words on #TopChef : Restaurant Wars The two best words on #TopChef : Restaurant Wars https://t.co/3i5D33vUJQ

The panel of judges for the latest episode included host and judge Padma Lakshmi, chef Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons. The guest judges of Top Chef included Tiffany Derry and Hunter Lewis.

Edited by Siddharth Satish