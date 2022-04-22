What dishes did Top Chef contestants choose for the Restaurant Wars challenge in Episode 8?

Top Chef Season 19 aired Episode 8 on Thursday, and the episode featured the eagerly anticipated challenge Restaurant Wars.
The contestants were divided into two teams for the challenge, and each group created meals not only for judges but for an entire restaurant full of customers. This is a challenge that keeps viewers hooked every season.
Host Padma Lakshmi told the contestants on the episode:
“You've officially made it to one of the most feared and anticipated challenges. We're upping the ante this year. Not only will you have to serve the judges at a chef's counter, but you'll also have to feed a restaurant full of diners."
In the previous episode, Jo Chan was eliminated from the show, and one of the contestants will have to pack their bags this time around as well.
What were the names of the teams and their dishes?
The contestants were divided into two teams for Top Chef’s Restaurant Wars. Padma Lakshmi and guest chef Tiffany Derry helped divide the contestants into two teams led by Nick Wallace and Jae Jung.
Wallace picked a team that included Damarr Brown, Ashleigh Shanti, and Buddha Lo. Jung’s team included Evelyn Garcia, Jackson Kalb, and Luke Kolpin.
The first group picked the name Matriarc, and the second team went with BBQ Nem.
The contestants were seen facing a lot of pressure while deciding on their menu.
Team Matriarc:
- Buddha Lo: Southern Snacks
- Ashleigh Salmon Tartare and Green Gumbo
- Nick: Strip Loin, Oxtail Marmalade
- Damarr: Carrot Cake
Team BBQ Nem:
- Evelyn: Pani Puri with Shrimp
- Jae: Snapper Summer Roll
- Luke: Choo Chee Curry
- Jackson: Citrus Curd Shortbread Cookie
On team Matriarc, Buddha Lo volunteered to take on Front of the House (FOH) responsibilities. He confessed that he had studied Restaurant Wars closely, and he knew that FOH had caused many contestants to get eliminated. However, he was ready to take the risk and was seen leading team Matriarc more than Damarr Brown. However, fans called his attitude a “red flag” in Episode 8:
On team BBQ Nem, Jackson Kalb was seen giving a lot of advice to the team. Evelyn Garcia was seen guiding them, while team lead Jae Jung took the backseat.
Fans were excited for Top Chef’s Restaurant Wars
The judges appeared to have been satisfied while tasting the dishes made by both teams. The winning team will take home $40,000.
Fans were extremely excited for Top Chef Season 19 Episode 8 as it was a Restaurant Wars episode. Take a look at their reactions here:
The panel of judges for the latest episode included host and judge Padma Lakshmi, chef Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons. The guest judges of Top Chef included Tiffany Derry and Hunter Lewis.