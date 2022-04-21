What is the Restaurant Wars challenge in Top Chef Season 19? Episode 8 air time, date, guest chefs and more explored

Top Chef: Houston Season 19 is ready to take its culinary challenge to the next level in Episode 8 of the reality show. The upcoming episode on Bravo will see chefs facing the heat, as they will be serving a “dining room full of guests.”

One of the most longstanding and much-awaited challenges of the series, Restaurant Wars, is finally here to test the remaining contestants who are eyeing the title of 'Top Chef.'

All about Top Chef: Houston Season 19 Episode 8

Episode 8 of Top Chef:Houston is set to premiere the Restaurant Wars challenge on April 21, 2022, at 8/7c on Bravo. This challenge is meant to test the creative and culinary skills of the contestants as they race against time to prove their mettle.

Considered to be one of the most “feared and anticipated challenges," Restaurant Wars divides the participants into teams and they are tasked with executing a pop-up restaurant in just two days. Not only do they have to come up with a unique concept for their restaurant, but they also have to reveal their gourmet menus prior to opening their pop-up restaurants for business.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of states,

“The chefs are put to the ultimate test; they have to build restaurants from the ground up; "Top Chef's" signature challenge levels up yet again, requiring the chefs to satisfy their VIP counter and a dining room full of guests.”

Last season's Restaurant Wars was a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chefs of Season 18 were challenged to serve the judges a seven-course tasting menu each, instead of organizing pop-up restaurants.

Season 19 will see the challenge will see the challenge reverting to its original form. Host Padma Lakshmi tells the chefs,

“You've officially made it to one of the most feared and anticipated challenges. We're upping the ante this year. Not only will you have to serve the judges at a chef's counter but you'll also have to feed a restaurant full of diners."

Chefs Nick Wallace, Jae Jung, Evelyn Garcia, Damarr Brown, Luke Kolpin, Ashleigh Shanti, Buddha Lo, and Jackson Kalb will be taking part in the challenge. Chef Jo Chan was eliminated in Episode 7.

Their dishes will be judged by Chef Tiffany Derry, who is the owner of Roots Chicken Shak and Roots Southern, and Hunter Lewis, the Editor-in-Chief of Food & Wine.

Watch the new episode on Thursday to find out how the contestants fare.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee