What time will RHOC season 16 reunion part-1 air? Release date, plot and more explored

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) has finally reached its reunion segment. The first part of the reunion will air this Wednesday on Bravo.

Premiered in December 2021, RHOC season 16 has delivered plenty of entertainment to its viewers. While Heather Dubrow’s return after season 11 was a major plotline, newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong too managed to keep fans hooked to the show.

In the reunion episode, TV personality Andy Cohen will host the segment, which will star Dubrow, Bergener, Armstrong, Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.

RHOC season 16 reunion part-1 drops on April 20

The first part of the RHOC season 16 reunion (episode 18) is all set to air on Bravo on Wednesday, April 20 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also watch the episode later on the network’s website, where it will be available after it airs on the channel.

If viewers don’t have the channel, then they can pick a streaming service from various TV service providers, such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Bravo released a trailer of RHOC season 16 reunion, featuring all six housewives, who were looking gorgeous. The clip gave a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes segments and of the drama unfolding in the first part.

Shannon Beador was seen calling her production manager, Rachel, multiple times as she didn’t have proper accessories to get ready for the reunion. Emily Simpson was seen having a nose bleed, while Noella Bergener was excited for her first reunion on Bravo.

After the ladies arrived on set, host Andy Cohen praised their looks for the episode. He started the reunion part-1 by asking Heather Dubrow:

"Heather, what's it like for you being back on the reunion couches?"

She responded:

“A little surreal. But I have to say, I always have liked the reunion. This is my first time sitting next to you [at] my sixth reunion. I enjoy the reunion. I feel like it's a really good time to air things out.”

The trailer further showed Dubrow and Bergener getting into an argument where older conversations were brought in. Dubrow asked Bergener why she’s offended by the word “po**ography,” and in response, the fellow housewife claimed that it was not what she’s calling it.

To this, Dubrow said:

“Really, because Merriam-Webster would beg to differ."

For context, Bergener gifted Dubrow’s daughter a gift that the latter found inappropriate. Bergener later apologized for not checking the present before giving it to Dubrow’s daughter.

Apart from their feud, the reunion preview clip also featured Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Shannon Beador talking about their disagreements. Also, Beador and Dubrow went down memory lane and talked about former reunions.

While the first part of the reunion drops this Wednesday, RHOC reunion part-2 will be released next week on April 27.

