RHOC Season 16 finale: Air date, time, plot and more 

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is set to air its finale. The 17th episode features the Orange County housewives having their last party of Season 16.

The latest season started in December 2021 and it has delivered a lot of drama and entertainment over the last few months. The show was even more interesting this time around as former cast member Heather Dubrow returned to the show.

In addition to her, the season starred Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong. Now that the show has arrived at its season finale, viewers will soon see the housewives in the reunion episode.

When will RHOC Episode 17 air?

The finale or Episode 17 of RHOC Season 16 will air on Wednesday, April 13 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after the premiere.

Viewers can also opt to watch it via other streaming services or TV service providers, such as Fubo TV, Sling, YouTube TV, Philo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from the finale?

RHOC has never failed to entertain viewers, so rest assured the finale is going to be insanely dramatic. While Noella Bergener and Heather Dubrow will have another confrontation segment, Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador will start a fight in a clothing store.

Meanwhile, Emily Simpson will fulfill her dream of having a wedding photoshoot with husband Shane. Later, all the ladies will come together for one last party for this season.

Titled A Band of Housewives, the official synopsis for Episode 17 reads:

“Noella confronts Heather about rumors she heard at Heather’s sushi party. Gina and Shannon try to salvage what’s left of their friendship. Emily and Shane finally have their dream wedding photo shoot to celebrate their marriage. The women all come together to help Shannon pursue her dream of becoming a rock star.”

In a preview clip, Kirschenheiter was seen blaming Beador for not involving her in the latter’s life. According to Kirschenheiter, Beador does good things for others, but not for her. A furious Beador made Kirschenheiter count how many things she has done for the latter. The former even yelled at fellow housewives at the clothing center, asking how dare Kirschenheiter even blame her.

The finale will also feature Bergener finally taking off her wedding ring, and Simpson getting one from her husband. The housewives, along with their partners and husbands, will be seen enjoying a rock band night looking absoutely fabulous.

After the finale episode on this Wednesday, RHOC will air its reunion next week on Bravo. It will feature the ladies discussing the season with host Andy Cohen.

