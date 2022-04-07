“Noella is exhausting”: RHOC fans slam Noella Bergener for only talking about herself in Episode 16

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) Season 16 aired its latest episode on Bravo on Wednesday. It featured the housewives in Aspen trying to have a good time.

However, things turned ugly between Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergner as soon as they arrived at Aspen. Bergener, who was going through a divorce and mourning her father’s death, was verbally attacked by Dubrow and fellow ladies.

Initially, viewers supported Bergener and called out the other housewives for ganging up on her. But after Episode 16, fans have turned their backs on Bergener.

How fans reacted to Noella Bergener in the latest episode

Bergener was seen spending time alone while the rest of the housewives went out to enjoy archery. Throughout the day, she spoke to her mother via video call and told her that nobody was compassionate towards her.

In a confessional, Bergener expressed her feelings of disappointment towards fellow housewives who didn’t ask her how she was doing.

Viewers were annoyed listening to Bergener only talk about herself during the entire episode of RHOC. Some even questioned if she ever asked the other ladies how they were doing. In fact, in one of the previous episodes, Bergener reacted insensitively when Dr. Jennifer Armstrong was going through a rough patch in her marriage.

Meanwhile, fans wanted Bergener to stop talking about herself and called her “exhausting.” Here’s how they reacted:

Ben @HausOfBen_ Noella has CLEARLY watched/studied a lot of housewives and tries to make every moment A moment. It’s exhausting. #RHOC Noella has CLEARLY watched/studied a lot of housewives and tries to make every moment A moment. It’s exhausting. #RHOC

Girlwhoplaystennis @Princess0937 Sorry noella is exhausting…she makes everything a telenovela #rhoc Sorry noella is exhausting…she makes everything a telenovela #rhoc

🇺🇸🐊Jay-Quellen🐊🇺🇸 @Jaxm53 #realhousewives Noella is a relationship vampire. And for all the crying she does, there never seems to be any tears. Yes, she’s going thru shit, but no, sorry. It ain’t all about you. It’s ALL Noella ALL the time. #rhoc Noella is a relationship vampire. And for all the crying she does, there never seems to be any tears. Yes, she’s going thru shit, but no, sorry. It ain’t all about you. It’s ALL Noella ALL the time. #rhoc #realhousewives

D_RAM5640 @d_ram5640 Noella: me, me, me. Also Noella: ok enough about me. What do you think of me? #RHOC Noella: me, me, me. Also Noella: ok enough about me. What do you think of me? #RHOC

Nancy @NancyLovesMJ Noella was so cute and fun in the beginning. Now she’s self centered, attention seeking, shit starting and calculated. So annoying. Such a plant #rhoc Noella was so cute and fun in the beginning. Now she’s self centered, attention seeking, shit starting and calculated. So annoying. Such a plant #rhoc

What happened in RHOC Episode 16?

RHOC Season 16 Episode 16 was intense and dramatic. Bergener was seen crying during the entire episode over her father’s death, especially after her fight with Heather Dubrow.

Episode 16 started with Bergener and Dubrow having a conversation related to their fight in the previous episode. The former had previously accused Dubrow of slamming people against the wall at her house party in Episode 1.

In response, Dubrow had called Bergener a “liar” and said that the latter’s karma was the reason for whatever bad things were happening in her life. In the latest episode, their conversation attempting to settle things only resulted in another fight between the two. This time, Dubrow called her “thirsty.”

Later in the episode, Gina Kirschenheiter was seen trying to avoid Bergener as she didn’t want to hear more about Bergener’s divorce.

The episode ended with Bergener breaking down again while Shannon Beador comforted her. Meanwhile, viewers will be able to watch Episode 16 on the network’s website soon. The reality TV show airs a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish