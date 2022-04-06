When will RHOC season 16 episode 16 air? Release date, plot, and more about Bravo’s reality show

The new episode of RHOC season 16 is set to air on Bravo on April 6. It will feature the Housewives traveling to Aspen, Colorado, with the motive to relax. However, a fight broke out on the first night of the trip itself.

In the previous episode, Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener had a spat after the former pointed out that the newcomer had passed on some mean comments. This created a whole lot of drama, which is set to continue in the upcoming sixteenth episode of RHOC season 16.

In a preview, Dubrow was seen telling Bergener that her family and life were more important to her than Bergener’s problems.

Shannon Beador will call out Emily Simpson for stirring things up

After Dubrow's mean remark, the preview further showed Bergener screaming her heart out as she sat heartbroken on a cliff.

Their feud started after Dubrow told the group in Aspen that Bergener accused her of slamming people against the wall. For context, the incident that Dubrow was referring to was featured in the season’s premiere episode at her house party. Meanwhile, the fight will continue in episode 16.

The preview also featured Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter’s love-hate drama. After instigating a fight between the two, Emily Simpson interfered once again while talking to Beador about Kirschenheiter. In response, Beador called out Simpson and said,

“That’s Gina and my business.”

Beador was also seen discussing Simpson with Heather Dubrow and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong when the trio went hiking. She said that the lawyer had a large part in stirring things between Kirschenheiter and her.

The clip further showed Beador comforting Bergener after the latter broke down. Seeing this, Kirschenheiter was seen taunting Beador about how she was a good friend to Bergener, but not her. In the upcoming episode, the Housewives will also be seen trying out adventure and outdoor activities.

The group will be seen experiencing archery, hiking, trekking, and walking down tunnels/mines.

When will RHOC episode 16 air?

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is all set to air on Wednesday, April 6 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also watch it later on the network’s website.

The official synopsis of episode 16, titled Mountain of Lies, reads,

“Noella makes strides with her divorce but struggles to control her emotions. Emily and Shannon make peace and band together to give the other ladies a scare. Noella pushes Gina to her limits, causing a chain reaction that makes Heather question her friendships.”

The episode will majorly focus on Bergener and Dubrow’s fight. Only time will tell whether the two housewives can ever be friends. Kirschenheiter, on the other hand, told Simpson and Dubrow that Beador was not her friend. However, she was seen being jealous when the latter was seen comforting and consoling Bergener.

Meanwhile, RHOC airs a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

