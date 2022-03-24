Why did Shannon Beador call Emily Simpson a “pot-stirrer” in RHOC Episode 14?

Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson’s friendship seemed to grow stronger in RHOC Season 16. Since Gina Kirschenheiter now has a new BFF (Heather Dubrow), Simpson has been spotted spending time with Beador on the show.

However, the lawyer’s loyalty lies with her long-time friend Kirschenheiter. Those who follow the reality series must know of the drama that unfolded between Kirschenheiter and Beador in Episode 14. Their fight was long due since Simpson told Beador something that Kirschenheiter shared in private.

Earlier, Beador had pointed out that Simpson kept stirring the pot. She mentioned it again in the latest episode when Simpson took Kirschenheiter’s side and ganged up on Beador.

In RHOC Episode 4, when Kirschenheiter and Beador were fighting, Heather Dubrow asked Simpson why. Instead of owning that she instigated the fight, she put all the blame on Beador. Without revealing all the details, Simpson just revealed Beador’s part where she asked Kirschenheiter to put a pin on her thoughts and ego. This irked Dubrow, who later confronted Beador, and the confrontation ended in an ugly spat.

Fans also think Emily Simpson is a “pot-stirrer”

After Kirschenheiter walked out of the conversation, Beador came to Simpson thinking she would understand. Beador told Simpson that she was not jealous of Kirschenheiter and Dubrow’s friendship. In response, the lawyer favored Kirschenheiter and said:

“You did call her arrogant.”

Later, Simpson was seen contacting Beador as a friend and advised her to make things right with Kirschenheiter. In a confessional, Beador again pointed out that Simpson stirred the pot, and she only wanted everything to go back to normal for her own benefit.

RHOC fans agreed with Beador and called Simpson the “pot-stirrer.” Take a look at their reactions online:

Dorothy Maestas @DorothyMaestas3 In tonight’s episode, Shannon is correct in that Emily is stirring the pot with Shannon being jealous of Gina. She started the topic. #RHOC In tonight’s episode, Shannon is correct in that Emily is stirring the pot with Shannon being jealous of Gina. She started the topic. #RHOC

bravostanhan @BravoStanHan

#RHOC #WWHL Shannon calling Emily out for stirring the pot and creating drama, as she should. Shannon calling Emily out for stirring the pot and creating drama, as she should.#RHOC #WWHL https://t.co/C2rt22KsL6

Leah Rowell @Leahrowell16

#RHOC Shannon said it right. Emily needs to stop stirring the pot. I'm loving Shannon this season!! Shannon said it right. Emily needs to stop stirring the pot. I'm loving Shannon this season!!#RHOC

Ruby🏳️‍🌈✝️ @Ruby88626231 Can we recast #RHOC ? I am tired of mean girl, social climber Gina, and condescending Heather picking on Shannon while Emily stirs the pot. Can we recast #RHOC? I am tired of mean girl, social climber Gina, and condescending Heather picking on Shannon while Emily stirs the pot.

Desiree' Stovall @DesireeStovall I like Emily but she stirring the hell outta that pot with Gina & Shannon, good grief! #RHOC I like Emily but she stirring the hell outta that pot with Gina & Shannon, good grief! #RHOC

Sherry @sherryc74 #RHOC Emily playing both sides with Gina and Shannon man! She needs to stop #RHOC Emily playing both sides with Gina and Shannon man! She needs to stop

Vent and Whine @ventandwhine @sherryc74 Shannon needs to stop talking to Emily period. Emily distorts everything between both sides. It's shameful. @sherryc74 Shannon needs to stop talking to Emily period. Emily distorts everything between both sides. It's shameful.

What happened in RHOC Episode 14?

The latest episode of RHOC was filled with drama. It started with a conversation between Beador and Kirschenheiter. The housewives were at Dr. Jennifer Armstrong’s launch party, and Beador reached out to Kirschenheiter for a chat.

She said that multiple people told her that Kirschenheiter thought she was jealous of her skincare business and of her friendship with Dubrow. In response, Kirschenheiter admitted that she did say the latter, but not the former. Their conversation escalated to them name-calling and badmouthing each other at the party.

Dubrow tried to have a conversation with Beador, resulting in the latter’s exit from the event. Towards the end of the episode, things seemed to have been sorted out by the housewives as they were all in attendance at Kirschenheiter’s skincare launch party.

Only time will tell whether the hard feelings between Kirschenheiter and Beador have ended. The next episode will air next Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish