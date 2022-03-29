When will RHOC season 16 episode 15 air? Release date, plot and more about Bravo series

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 16 is set to feature the ladies in Aspen, Colorado. This will be their second trip in the latest season after their Cabo trip.

A lot of tension exists between the housewives, which will make the Aspen trip pretty entertaining for viewers. In the previous episode, a massive fight broke out between Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter. Emily Simpson was seemingly the instigator of the feud.

Noella Bergener and Heather Dubrow, too, were not on good terms, while the former also rubbed Dr. Jennifer Armstrong the wrong way. The ladies are set to take all this baggage with them to Aspen, while pretending to relax. Will they experience genuine peace? Only time will tell.

RHOC episode 15 airs on Wednesday

Titled When In Aspen, RHOC season 16 episode 15 is all set to air on Wednesday, March 30 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will later be available on the network’s website.

Viewers can also opt to watch it on live streaming services such as Philo, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from new episode?

RHOC fans can expect a spat between Dubrow and Bergener along with Kirschenheiter, questioning Beador’s friendship.

The official synopsis of RHOC episode 15 reads:

“The ladies head to Aspen for some fresh air and much-needed relaxation. Upon arrival, Noella and Heather go head-to-head over the primary bedroom. Shannon begins to question her friendship with Emily. A relaxing dinner is turned upside down when all the women face-off over brewing tension.”

The preview shown at the end of episode 14 was shared by a fan on social media. It featured Dubrow telling Bergener to shut up, leading to a lot of drama. As they arrived at Aspen, the latter made a remark to Dubrow:

“Karma will solve it on its own.”

In response, the millionaire housewife said:

“My life is good. Your karma is already giving you what it needs.”

jay @JaysRealityBlog #RHOC Foreshadowing of the Aspen trip: Next Time on preview Foreshadowing of the Aspen trip: Next Time on preview 🔥 #RHOC https://t.co/0yVdn11YI3

Dubrow’s mean response made Bergener gasp and left fellow housewives in shock. The latter was then seen breaking down in front of Beador, who tried to console her. The clip then moved on to Kirschenheiter, who was crying and asking why Beador could not be her good friend, but could be one to Bergener.

The preview also showed Beador complaining about Emily Simpson to Armstrong and Dubrow. The former was seen questioning her friendship with Simpson, who Beador stated as a “pot-stirrer.”

Meanwhile, viewers can catch up on previous episodes of RHOC on Bravo’s site. Tune in to the channel on Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET for a new episode.

