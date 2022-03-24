RHOC season 16 episode 15 preview: Heather Dubrow talks about Noella Bergener’s karma and more

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 16 is set to have more drama in the upcoming episode as the ladies go on a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Earlier, the housewives went to Cabo for a few days and viewers were treated to some drama-filled episodes. This time, the drama could be taken up a notch, going by episode 15's preview. The Aspen trip will see another Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener face-off, similar to the one in Cabo.

The preview of the upcoming episode featured Bergener saying:

“Karma will solve it on its own.”

In response, Dubrow said:

“My life is good. Your karma is already giving you what it needs.”

Bergener, who went through a terrible divorce and also lost her father in season 16, was left in shock with Dubrow’s remark. Apart from these two, Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter’s feud will continue, with Emily Simpson playing the role of a “pot-stirrer.”

The latest episode of RHOC ended with all the ladies having a gala time at Kirschenheiter’s skin care launch party. Beador and Kirschenheiter were seen burying the hatchet at the event. But did they really make amends? Fans will find out in the next episode.

jay @JaysRealityBlog #RHOC Foreshadowing of the Aspen trip: Next Time on preview Foreshadowing of the Aspen trip: Next Time on preview 🔥 #RHOC https://t.co/0yVdn11YI3

The preview, shared by a fan, showed the happy faces of the housewives and then, the next frame was a message that read “Five Days Later.” Kirschenheiter and Beador were then seen yelling at each other in a store as Heather Dubrow and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong looked shocked.

The clip further featured the housewives in a van on their way to Aspen. Before that, it slyly warned viewers with a signboard that read: “Wrong Way.”

The video then showed Bergener asking Dubrow whether the latter asked her to shut up. Dubrow said yes and repeated her words. Bergener was apparently spilling the beans about someone known to the cast. In response, Dubrow called Bergener a “liar.”

In the next scene, the latter was seen breaking down in tears and admitting to being hurt as Beador comforted her. Kirschenheiter, too, was shown crying and questioning why Beador has been “good friends" with Bergener, but not with her. Beador was then seen telling Dubrow and Armstrong that Emily Simpson played a large part in stirring things up between Kirschenheiter and Beador.

When will the new episode air?

RHOC episode 15 seems like a super dramatic installment. Will the Aspen trip beat the Cabo trip’s drama? Only time will tell.

The new episode of RHOC is all set to air on Wednesday, March 30 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

