Who was Christopher Nance? RHOC star Noella Bergener crushed after hearing news of her dad's passing

Noella Bergener received devastating news on the latest episode of RHOC Season 16. It showed her being heartbroken after learning that her father, Christopher Nance, had passed away.

Bergener had shared a post regarding the same on Instagram in October 2021 when the Bravo show was filmed.

Her dad, Christopher Nance, was an NBC weatherman who reportedly died from an illness. He was also known for his philanthropic work. Prior to KNBC, Nance was a weathercaster in San Francisco and Monterey.

Cause of Christopher Nance’s death

Nance reportedly died after a long battle with sickle cell anemia. This hereditary disease affects the shape of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all body parts. Although he passed away due to the illness, the South Carolina-born was said to be the oldest man in America to have survived the disease.

Noella Bergener mentioned the details in her Instagram post. She wrote:

“My Father Christopher Nance Weatherman for NBC for 20 years and champion of countless charities benefiting children with fatal illnesses has passed on. He was the oldest living man in the US with sickle cell anemia.”

Bergener and her mother, Nicholette Ortega Nance, didn’t share a close bond with Christopher Nance. However, the RHOC star reconnected with her father during the pandemic period. She wrote in her post that her dad was happy to be a grandfather.

Her post read:

“Though we weren’t close for many years reconnecting last year and your incredible insight and encouragement is something I will cherish for life. Hearing stories from your friends about how proud you were to be a grandfather gives me such comfort.”

How did RHOC stars react to Noella Bergener’s loss?

RHOC Season 16 Episode 14 featured Bergener being crushed after hearing news of her father’s passing. She found out about it through a letter from her dad’s lawyer.

In a confessional on the latest episode, she said:

“We just got very sad news that my father passed. We know that he passed in his home that he loved very much in Hawaii and that he was alone.”

Bergener further admitted that she wished her son could have met his father and that this was her only regret in life. She was then seen arriving at Gina Kirschenheiter’s skincare launch party, where all the ladies were compassionate towards her. Even Heather Dubrow, who doesn’t like Bergener, offered her condolences and hugged her.

Bergener thanked Emily Simpson for sending a beautiful condolence message and appreciated Dr. Jennifer Armstrong’s gesture of sending her flowers.

Edited by Shaheen Banu