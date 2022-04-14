“Gina blaming her behavior on a demon”: RHOC fans slam Gina Kirschenheiter for blaming her rude behavior on the supernatural

The finale of RHOC Season 16 aired on Wednesday, featuring the housewives enjoying their final days in Aspen, Colorado.
In previous episodes, they enjoyed outdoor activities like archery, trekking, hiking, and visiting haunted mines. After returning, Gina Kirschenheiter got drunk and was mean towards Noella Bergener and Shannon Beador.
The finale (Episode 17) featured Kirschenheiter addressing her rude behavior and blaming it on the spirit of the Tommyknockers. For context, when the ladies went to the haunted mines, their tour guide told them that visitors offered food and beverages to the spirits of the Tommyknockers who had died in the mines.
The finale featured Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson getting ready in the morning to visit the mines once again. According to Kirschenheiter, she acted rudely and made mean comments because she was possessed by the Tommyknockers’ spirits.
In a confessional, Simpson took a dig at Kirschenheiter, saying that she should own up to her mistakes instead of blaming them on the supernatural.
What happened in RHOC Season 16 finale?
RHOC Season 16 showed Kirschenheiter offering a basket of food to the TommyKnockers’ spirits at Aspen. Even in the previous episode, she called on someone who apparently blew the evil spirits out of her.
In the latest episode, she had a meltdown in front of Shannon Beador, and she blamed the latter for not being a good friend to her.
Kirschenheiter pointed out that Beador became close friends with Noella Bergener but forgot about her in the process. The two yelled at each other while at a clothing store. However, they hugged out their differences before leaving the store.
The ladies had their last dinner at Aspen, where Beador invited them to a rock band-themed party at her house. Upon returning to Orange County, the ladies were seen prepping for Beador’s party, which included a dress code and a band of housewives.
The ladies recorded a group song beforehand and performed at the party. They appeared at Beador’s event with their spouses and partners, who were seen cheering on the housewives.
The official synopsis of RHOC Episode 17 read:
"Noella confronts Heather about rumors she heard at Heather’s sushi party. Gina and Shannon try to salvage what’s left of their friendship. Emily and Shane finally have their dream wedding photoshoot to celebrate their marriage. The women all come together to help Shannon pursue her dream of becoming a rock star.”
The episode also featured Noella Bergener taking off her wedding ring, but she couldn’t stop talking about it. She even told her divorce story to a sommelier when the ladies went for their last dinner at Aspen.
Although the finale ended on a happy note, the RHOC reunion episode can be expected to be filled with drama. It is set to air next week, but a specific date is yet to be revealed.