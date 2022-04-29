“He's just struggled every week”: Top Chef fans react to Luke Kolpin being eliminated in Episode 9

Top Chef Season 19 aired Episode 9 on Bravo this Thursday, featuring seven contestants competing to earn a spot in the safe zone.

The episode included two types of challenges: A Quickfire Challenge that required the contestants to create a monochromatic plant-based dish and an elimination challenge that involved cooking a soul food dish.

After the final task, the judges were impressed with all the dishes and did not want to send any of the contestants home. However, Padma Lakshmi said that someone would have to be eliminated because of the rules of the competitive show. Luke Kolpin ended up being the unlucky contestant who was asked to pack his knives and go home.

How did fans react to Luke Kolpin’s elimination?

Viewers have been waiting for Luke Kolpin to get eliminated from Top Chef Season 19 for a long time. In the previous episode, fans were upset after Jackson Kalb was eliminated instead of Kolpin.

This time, they supported the judges’ decision, and many fans even predicted beforehand that Kolpin would be the one to leave the show this week.

Take a look at their reactions as the contestant left the show:

Jenn @jennellens Well, from that judging table I’m leaning towards Luke going home and it being more of a cumulative thing. He’s just struggled every week #TopChef Well, from that judging table I’m leaning towards Luke going home and it being more of a cumulative thing. He’s just struggled every week #TopChef

Nick Sulicki @nickts1989 The hate for Luke on #TopChef is real and really unnecessary. Hoping he makes it out of #LastChanceKitchen He was branded the season villain for no reason The hate for Luke on #TopChef is real and really unnecessary. Hoping he makes it out of #LastChanceKitchen He was branded the season villain for no reason

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Personally, bye Luke

Nice guy, but not a top chef 🤷🏽‍♀️ Everyones talking about not sending anyone home tonight...Personally, bye LukeNice guy, but not a top chef 🤷🏽‍♀️ #topchef Everyones talking about not sending anyone home tonight...Personally, bye Luke 👋 Nice guy, but not a top chef 🤷🏽‍♀️ #topchef https://t.co/LC13QlbODu

Jenn @jennellens And no matter how good Luke’s meatballs are he’s not winning this challenge. No way #TopChef And no matter how good Luke’s meatballs are he’s not winning this challenge. No way #TopChef

Jenn @jennellens It’s got to be Luke going home. He’s not been great at all and made another meh meal. #TopChef It’s got to be Luke going home. He’s not been great at all and made another meh meal. #TopChef

Roe Maximoff - Strange @OnliRoe I can’t lie … I’m still baffled how Luke and his palate keep missing the mark #TopChef I hope he doesn’t over or under season his moms meatloaf cuz whew … I can’t lie … I’m still baffled how Luke and his palate keep missing the mark #TopChef I hope he doesn’t over or under season his moms meatloaf cuz whew …

What dish did Luke make in Top Chef Episode 9?

The seven contestants who competed in Top Chef Episode 9 included Evelyn Garcia, Luke Kolpin, Damarr Brown, Ashleigh Shanti, Buddha Lo, Nick Wallace, and Jae Jung.

They were tasked with creating dishes that lifted the soul, and they were to serve the dish at a block party fundraiser that was held to honor Juneteenth. All the chefstants made dishes that they called their comfort food and that their mothers or grandmothers used to often make at home.

The winner of the competition, Jae Jung, created a seafood dish inspired by her home country Korea. The judges loved her dish and complimented the perfect way the fish was cooked.

The eliminated contestant, Luke Kolpin, made meatballs, a version of his mother’s meatloaf that she used to cook whenever he visited home. The judges appreciated the thought he put into the dish but were not impressed with the meatballs. They found it dry, and this led to Kolpin’s elimination.

Other contestants also made interesting dishes:

Evelyn Garcia’s dish was a combination of her grandmother’s sope and her mother’s chorizo.

Nick Wallace aced his grandmother’s salmon cakes recipe.

Ashleigh Shanti cooked her mom’s specialty recipe, crab rice and oyster gravy.

Buddha Lo’s dish was his grandmother’s curry.

Damarr Brown, winner of Quickfire challenge, made hoecakes and collard greens.

The judges of Top Chef Episode 9 included Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, and Tom Colicchio, alongside guest chefs Ayesha J. Arrington, Kwame Onwuachi, and Dawn Burrell.

A new episode featuring the six remaining contestants will air next week on Thursday, May 5 on Bravo at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

