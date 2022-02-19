What is Luke Kolpin’s go-to dish? Top Chef contestant’s professional journey explored

Bravo’s hit culinary show, Top Chef, is returning soon with a new season. This season will see 15 talented chefs competing to win a $250,000 cash prize.

Expected to impress viewers and judges, Luke Kolpin is one of the contestants who will showcase his culinary skills on the show. The Seattle native has gained years of experience at world-renowned restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark. Only time will tell whether his expertise will work on the Bravo show.

Koplin's bio on the network’s site states his go-to-dish as:

“When feeding himself, Luke’s everyday go-to dish is a sandwich as there are endless possibilities of perfection!”

Luke Kolpin has worked with multiple talented chefs

During his eight-year tenure at Noma, Kolpin was promoted to Sous Chef, which provided him multiple opportunities to work with many talented celebrity chefs. Prior to working at the highly-rated restaurant, Kolpin worked at a fine dining restaurant named Canlis which was his first job after graduating from Seattle Central College’s culinary program.

According to his Instagram posts, Kolpin is back in Seattle from Denmark. Kolpin currently lives with his partner Lana Isabelle Pham in his hometown. As per Pham’s Instagram, she was born in Houston, Texas and was living in Copenhagen before moving to Seattle.

In January, the couple completed four years of being together. Last year, Pham posted a heartwarming post celebrating their anniversary.

Kolpin’s social media feeds indicate that his signature dish is seafood. He also loves beaches and enjoys outdoor activities with his friends.

When will Kolpin appear on Top Chef?

Kolpin will appear as a participant alongside 14 other chefs including Stephanie Miller, Jo Chan, Evelyn Garcia, Damarr Brown, Nick Wallace, Jackson Kalb, Sarah Welch, Leia Gaccione, Monique Feybesse, Nick Wallace, Jae Jung, Sam Kang, Buddha Lo, Ashleigh Shanti, and Robert Hernandez.

The official synopsis of the culinary show reads:

"15 of the best aspiring and promising chefs from all around America are challenged with creating amazing culinary dishes. They are competing to try and receive the title of `Top Chef America'."

With Padma Lakshmi as the host and judge, the upcoming season will also feature Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons as head judges who will be joined by multiple celebrity chefs throughout the show.

Top Chef Season 19 premieres on Bravo on Thursday, March 3 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

