“Yess, Ashleigh's back!!”: Top Chef fans rejoice as previously eliminated chef Ashleigh Shanti returns

Top Chef Season 19 aired its sixth episode on Thursday on Bravo.

Just as the contestants were about to begin the Quickfire Challenge, host Padma Lakshmi announced that one of the eliminated contestants was back.

Ashleigh Shanti, who was sent home last week, returned after winning Last Chance Kitchen with judge Tom Colicchio. She joined the rest of the contestants in the Quickfire Challenge before participating in the elimination round.

In the first round, the contestants had to create a salty-sweet dessert that could inspire Talenti gelato’s new flavor.

Top Chef Season 16 winner Kelsey Barnard Clark and contestant Ninni Nguyen were the guest judges.

What do fans have to say about Ashleigh Shanti’s return?

Contestants welcomed Ashleigh Shanti with a round of applause. Her return turned out to be a success as she and her Quickfire Challenge partner Nick Wallace won the round. The duo made Ginger Snaps and Pork Rinds, which impressed the judges.

After announcing the winner, Padma Lakshmi said:

“Ashleigh, what a comeback!”

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t contain their delight at Shanti's return. Here's a look at some of their reactions to the development:

Brunette Bombshell @HannahKCarson24 I had a feeling it was going to be Ashleigh #TopChef I had a feeling it was going to be Ashleigh #TopChef

Brannon @Brannona I knew Ashley would be back. Good #TopChef I knew Ashley would be back. Good #TopChef

All about Top Chef Season 19 Episode 6

Episode 6 started with the Quickfire Challenge, where contestants had to make a salty-sweet dessert. Ashleigh Shanti and Nick Wallace won the challenge and received $5,000 each as a reward.

The contestants were then given the main challenge that would lead to eliminations.

In the elimination round, the contestants, in teams of two, had to make a dish drawing inspiration from five female trailblazers in Texas. These include Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, Selena, Bessie Coleman, and "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias.

The official synopsis of episode 6 reads:

“The chefs must create salty-sweet desserts that will inspire a new flavour of Talenti gelato; in the Elimination Challenge, the chefs must draw inspiration from the lives of some of Texas's most influential women.”

The guest judges in the elimination round were MasterChef winner Christine Ha and renowned chef Tiffany Derry. They joined the regular panel of judges, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons.

Besides Shanti, the remaining contestants who participated in Episode 6 were Damarr Brown, Evelyn Garcia, Jackson Kalb, Luke Kolpin, Monique Feybesse, Nick Wallace, Jae Jung, Jo Chan, and Buddha Lo.

Meanwhile, Top Chef Season 19 will air a new episode on Bravo next Thursday at 8.00 pm ET. Viewers can later watch the latest episode on the network’s website.

