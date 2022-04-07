What time will Top Chef season 19 episode 6 air? Plot, air date, preview and more explored

A new episode of Top Chef season 19 is all set to air on Bravo. After the ultimate BBQ test in the previous episode, the contestants will now have to create desserts and come up with innovative ideas.

As per the show's format, the first round will be The Quickfire Challenge, where the contestants will have to create a special salty-sweet dessert that could inspire a new Talenti flavor. The winner of this round will earn immunity for the elimination challenge.

Read on to learn more about Episode 6.

When will Top Chef episode 6 air?

The upcoming episode of Top Chef season 19 will air on Bravo on Thursday, April 7 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Those who don’t have the channel can opt to watch it on different live streaming services, such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo and Hulu + Live TV.

All about the new episode

Titled 'Texas Trailblazer-Hers,' the episode will be about drawing inspiration from five female trailblazers in Texas.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“The chefs must create salty-sweet desserts that will inspire a new flavour of Talenti gelato; in the Elimination Challenge, the chefs must draw inspiration from the lives of some of Texas's most influential women.”

The preview, shared on Bravo’s social media handles, featured host and judge Padma Lakshmi announcing the elimination round challenge. In the clip, she said:

“You’ll be making a dish in honor of five trailblazing Texas women whose voices were ahead of their time.”

The contestants will have to draw knives to find out which inspirational woman they would base their dishes on. Lakshmi informed the contestants that it would be an individual challenge, but two chefs would get one pioneer for inspiration.

The following path-breaking women from Texas will serve as the chefs' muses.

1)Ann Richards: Trailblazer in Texas politics who became the second female governor of Texas.

2) Selena: Known as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” she was the first female Tejano artist to win a Grammy in 1994.

3) Barbara Jordan: Texas senator who became the first African American woman to serve in the U.S. House.

4) Bessie Coleman: She was the first African-American and first Native American woman to hold a pilot license.

5) "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias: The star athlete won two gold medals in the 1932 Olympics.

Who will be the Episode 6 guest judges?

Top Chef Season 19 Episode 6 will include the regular panel of judges, consisting of Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

They will be joined by multiple guest judges/ The Quickfire Challenge will be graced by Top Chef Season 16 winner, Kelsey Barnard Clark, and contestant, Ninni Nguyen. In the elimination round, the panel will be joined by renowned chef Tiffany Derry and MasterChef winner Christine Ha.

The following chefs will be going head to head in the upcoming episode- Damarr Brown, Nick Wallace, Jackson Kalb, Jae Jung, Sarah Welch, Jo Chan, Monique Feybesse, Buddha Lo, Evelyn Garcia, Robert Hernandez, Sam Kang, and Luke Kolpin

