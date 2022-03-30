What time will Top Chef Season 19 episode 5 air? Release date, plot and more explored

Get ready for a sizzling new episode of Top Chef on Thursday, where contestants will meet one of the most renowned American chefs and television personalities for the ultimate BBQ test.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“The chefs meet Brooke Williamson at Houston's J-Bar-M, where she tasks them with putting their own spin on a brisket dish for some of the best BBQ pitmasters in Houston and their guest judge, pitmaster Greg Gatlin.”

All details about Top Chef Season 19 Episode 5

Episode 5 of Top Chef, titled Don't Mess With BBQ, will air on March 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV. The chefs will take up the challenge of making a unique dish using a Houston barbecue staple – brisket – to be presented in front of Greg Gatlin, the owner of one of the most well-known BBQ restaurants in Texas.

Chefs do their best to come up with a unique brisket dish, but not every chef is successful at creating a new and different dish. While some chefs like what they prepare, others are very disappointed with the final outcome and have their hearts pounding in front of the judges.

During the Last Chance Kitchen, chefs will get another chance to make a spectacular dish to impress the judges and find their place back in the kitchen.

During the last episode, titled Doppelgängers, chefs were asked to create biscuits from scratch for the guest judge, Chef Chris Williams. The winner of the Quickfire Challenge received an advantage in the elimination challenge instead of immunity.

The winner, Jackson Kalb, got the advantage of choosing his partner first. He and Buddha Lo also got 30 minutes of extra cooking time.

The chefs were paired into groups of six and were asked to prepare two dishes that looked exactly the same but tasted completely different. The Judges, Top Chef: All-Stars L.A. winner Melissa King and Top Chef Masters alum Wylie Dufresne, selected Team Blue, Buddha and Jackson as the winners.

Team Yellow, Robert Hernandez and Sarah Welch, lost the challenge and were eliminated.

About Episode 5 judges

The new episode will see judges Brooke Williamson and Greg Gatlin testing and tasting the dishes of the contestants.

Who is Brooke Williamson?

The winner of Top Chef Season 14 in Charleston, and the first winner of the Tournament of Champions in spring 2020, Brooke Williamson was also the runner-up of Top Chef season 10 in Seattle and also competed in Top Chef Duels.

The chef opened a unique four-in-one concept, Playa Provisions, with husband and business partner Nick Roberts in 2014.

Who is Greg Gatlin?

Greg Gatlin opened Gatlin’s BBQ with his family in a tiny house in Houston, Texas. It was a hidden gem in 2010, but due to his mouthwatering meat and delicious sides, people started lining up outside his restaurant.

Due to the success he received, he moved to a bigger location and is now a well renowned BBQ chef.

