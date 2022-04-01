“Finally, Evelyn!”: Top Chef fans react to Evelyn Garcia winning elimination challenge

Top Chef Season 19 returned with a new episode on Thursday. Titled Don’t Mess With BBQ, Episode 5 was all about cooking the best brisket in Texas to earn a safe spot in the elimination round.

Evelyn Garcia won the challenge, which was her first win in the latest season of Top Chef: Houston. The contestants' day started with Tom Colicchio and guest chef Brooke Williamson giving them the task of making barbecue brisket.

While all the contestants made dry or semi-dry briskets, Garcia brought curry to the table. Her barbecue brisket curry left host and chef Padma Lakshmi impressed, and she asked Garcia where this curry was all her life.

What do fans have to say?

Viewers were thrilled after Evelyn Garcia won the elimination round. Her dish was announced as one of the best, alongside those of Jackson Kalb and Buddha Lo. While the judges liked all three dishes, they were extremely happy with Garcia’s creation.

Fans cheered for the winning chef on social media. A few of them also rejoiced over Garcia beating Jackson Kalb in the elimination challenge.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Lauren M @EatDrinkLauren Okay which houston bbq place is going to step up and get Evelyn to come make that curry? I am dying to try Padma-approved brisket curry… #topchef Okay which houston bbq place is going to step up and get Evelyn to come make that curry? I am dying to try Padma-approved brisket curry… #topchef

Muse of Ire @MuseofIre #TopChef I’m happy for Evelyn and I like a lot of the remaining chefs, but right now I’m pretty much #TeamNotJackson I’m happy for Evelyn and I like a lot of the remaining chefs, but right now I’m pretty much #TeamNotJackson #TopChef

Garcia is a Houston native, and this likely gives her an advantage in understanding Top Chef: Houston's challenges. She also participated in Food Network’s Chopped in 2014. The contestant is also the co-owner and chef of Kin HTX, a food and beverage company that offers catering services.

Who was eliminated from Top Chef?

After Evelyn Garcia was announced the winner of the BBQ brisket challenge, it was time to announce who lost the round.

The three contestants who failed to impress the judges with their dishes were Monique Feybesse, Ashleigh Shanti, and Jo Chan. Padma Lakshmi then asked Shanti to pack her knives and go home. However, she will appear in Last Chance Kitchen. The show welcomes eliminated contestants and gives them a chance to earn a spot in the competition series once again.

The judges on the latest episode included Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons along with guest chefs Brooke Williamson and Greg Gatlin. The official synopsis of Top Chef Episode 5 reads:

“The chefs meet Brooke Williamson at Houston's J-Bar-M, where she tasks them with putting their own spin on a brisket dish for some of the best BBQ pitmasters in Houston and their guest judge, pitmaster Greg Gatlin.”

The episode also featured a 30-minute Quickfire Challenge. It involved the contestants making a Texas toast to win immunity and a $10,000 cash prize.

Bravo releases new episodes of Top Chef Season 19 every Thursday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

