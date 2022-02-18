Who is Evelyn Garcia from Top Chef? Houston native once participated in Food Network’s Chopped

Bravo’s Top Chef is set to return with a new season that will feature 15 aspiring chefs from all over America. The show will take place in Houston this season and has recruited only one contender from Texas city.

Evelyn Garcia is a local competitor on the culinary series, with the advantage of being familiar with Houston’s culinary taste. From Nigerian to Asian cuisine, Garcia is well-versed in regional and popular dishes of the city.

While the contestant has the potential to win the cooking game, she also has experience in facing the camera. Prior to the Bravo series, she participated in Food Network’s Chopped. In 2014, she won the “All Burger Meal” challenge and was titled “Chopped Champion.”

Where does Evelyn Garcia work?

Garcia is the chef and co-owner of Kin HTX, a food and beverage company that offers catering services and sells Southeast Asian spices and condiments.

Initially, she opened Kin HTX to provide Southeast Asian cuisine taste to locals and visitors of Rice Village’s food hall. But after COVID-19 closed the food hall, Garcia started her own catering service. According to her Instagram bio, she is set to launch another restaurant soon.

Prior to running her own food company, she worked at multiple restaurants in New York City for ten years. Garcia has also worked at Masak with Chef Larry Reutens, Jean George’s Spice Market under Chef Anthony Ricco, and Kin Shop with Top Chef Season 1 winner Harold Dieterle.

Garcia was born to parents from El Salvador and Mexico. She pursued her high school education at Cypress Ridge High School and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America.

When will Garcia debut on Top Chef Season 19?

Garcia, along with 14 contestants, will make their debut on the cooking reality show on Thursday, March 3, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

The contestants will compete to win a $250,000 cash prize and a feature in Food and Wine magazine. Top Chef Season 19 will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi, who will also join the judges panel consisting of chefs Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Multiple celebrity chefs including Carlotta Flores, Daniel Boulud, Wylie Dufresne, Bricia Lopez and Eric Ripert will grace the season as guest judges.

