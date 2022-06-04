How old is Liam Llewellyn from Love Island UK? South Wales native set to find love on ITV’s dating series

Love Island UK 2022 is all set to air on June 6 at 9 PM on ITV2 featuring 11 new contestants on a quest to find love on the reality dating show. One of the contestants who has joined the show for a "fun summer" is 22-year-old Liam Llewellyn.

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, Season 8 will feature Ikenna Ekwonna, Andrew La Page, Gemma Owen, Amber Beckford, Davide Sanclimenti, Tasha Ghouri, Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack, Paige Thorne, and Luca Bish participating alongside Liam Llewellyn on Love Island UK.

All about Liam Llewellyn from Love Island UK

Liam Llewellyn is a 22-year-old postgraduate student from Newport, South Wales. He joined Cardiff Met University in 2020 for a postgraduate degree in Strength and Conditioning.

He is a fitness enthusiast who loves to work out, and he often flaunts his toned physique on his Instagram to his 13K followers. Llewellyn started working on his body after a “major weight and muscle loss” in 2019 upon returning “from a summer in America.”

He started working towards his goal “to gain strength and muscle mass." Following a year of rigorous workouts and switching to “training & nutrition,” Llewellyn got his ideal physique, which will surely impress prospective partners on Love Island.

Llewellyn also loves traveling, as evidenced by the pictures shared by him on Instagram. So far, he has visited many places with his friends including LA, Mallorca, Ibiza, and Chicago.

Llewellyn can easily fall in love with any woman. He falls in love "like twice a week” and he just can’t control his habit. When he comes across the girl of his dreams, he often thinks that he is “going to marry her one day" and pictures himself "making her breakfast in the morning."

Calling himself “cheeky” and “curious” guy, Liam revealed that he thought “Elton John was two blokes for 20 years" like Elt and John, He has been single for the past six to seven months, with a few casual relationships along the way. However, he has now made up his mind to go after the real thing and he expects to find love on the show.

Liam Llewellyn speaks about participating in Love Island UK

On Love Island UK, Liam Llewellyn will be looking for someone who is "quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly" to fall in love with. He thinks that his partner and he will have a lot of time to get to know each other really well since he is joining the show at such a young age. Speaking about his decision to join the show, he said:

"I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone; you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.”

He further added:

"I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone – you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people."

Llewellyn is quite an emotional person who can’t hide is feelings. On the show, he will try his best to win the love of the person who he feels is perfect for him. He shared his flirting technique as follows:

“The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, 'You’re mint.' I’m like, 'Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.' "Or I’ll say something like, 'You’ve got nice feet' or something."

Will Llewellyn find love with his flirting technique on Love Island? Tune in on Monday, June 6 to find the answer. Episodes can also be watched the following morning on BritBox.

