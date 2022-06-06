What time will Love Island UK 2022 air on ITV2? US timing, international streaming, release date and more

Love Island UK is all set to launch a brand new season on ITV2 this week. Featuring 11 islanders, the show is filmed in a Majorca villa in Spain.

The concept of the reality TV series is that single men and women participate in staying on an island with no contact from the outside world. During this time, they compete to find their perfect match but might get eliminated if anyone remains single after re-coupling tasks. The winning couple receives a grand prize of £50,000.

The upcoming installment is Love Island UK’s eighth season, which promises to be super exciting, entertaining, and dramatic.

When will Love Island UK 2022 air?

Love Island UK Season 8 will premiere on ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm BST. It will be a two-hour episode, and new episodes will be released every night, except Saturdays. While the ITV2 network is only available in the UK, fans in the US and other countries will not be able to watch it on the mentioned channel.

For international viewers, the show will air on Hulu (US) at 4 pm ET, Neon (New Zealand) at 8 am on Tuesday and 9Now (Australia) at 6 am on Tuesday.

What to expect from the new season?

The new season of Love Island UK 2022 has been shot in a new villa worth £2.57M. In season 7, the contestants were situated at a luxury villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the East of the Island.

The contestants of Love Island UK Season 8 include a fishmonger, model, paramedic and microbiologist. Take a look at their names:

Amber Beckford, 24, nanny from London

Andrew Le Page, 27, real estate agent from Guernsey

Dami Hope - 26, Senior Microbiologist from Dublin

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, business owner from Manchester

Gemma Owen, 19, international dressage rider from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, pharmaceutical sales specialist from Nottingham

Indiyah Polack, 23, hotel waitress from London

Liam Llewellyn, 22, student from Newport, South Wales

Luca Bish, 23, fishmonger from Brighton

Paige Thorne, 24, paramedic from Swansea

Tasha Ghouri, 23, model and dancer from Thirsk, North Yorkshire

While all the participants come with interesting back story, two of them stand out from the rest — Gemma Owen and Tasha Ghouri.

Gemma is the daughter of England’s popular football player, Michael Owen. Speaking about the show, the international dressage rider and businesswoman said:

“I wouldn't do anything to another girl that I wouldn't be happy with them doing to me.”

With Gemma’s father being a celebrity footballer, fans will be pretty interested in judging the contestant on the show. Another fascinating participant is Tasha, who became the first-ever deaf contestant on Love Island UK.

Tasha was born deaf, but got a cochlear implant at the age of five. The British model described her condition as her “superpower” in her introductory video for the ITV show. She said:

“I have got a superpower as I like to call it. So I was born completely deaf and then at the age of five I got the cochlear implant, and it’s something very special and personal to me, but I’m so open about it. I’m literally like ‘This is me’ like you know, I won’t change for anything.”

Participants will be seen arriving at the villa with multiple expectations. Only time will tell whether they’ll be disappointed or find their perfect match.

Love Island UK Season 8 will air on ITV2, and will be hosted by Laura Whitmore along with husband Iain Stirling as the voiceover narrator.

