“Gemma can go she’s rude”: Love Island UK fans are not impressed with Gemma Owens’ behavior in Season 8 premiere

Love Island UK 2022 premiered on June 6 on ITV 2 at 9 pm ET with 11 islanders looking for love on the show, and fans have already started disliking footballer Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, for her rude behavior.

In the premiere episode, a few Islanders were discussing surnames, and Gemma asked to reveal hers, but to her surprise, no one could identify her as the daughter of the football legend.

Luca later revealed his surname and was a little offended when Gemma aimed his surname, saying:

“I feel like that’s a bit unfortunate last name, Bish, na, not feeling it.”

Viewers didn’t love Gemma’s attitude and called her “rude” for insulting someone’s surname.

The 19-year-old is the youngest contestant on the show's eighth season and one of the youngest islanders in the entire series. Gemma is also on display to find love after being single for a year and a half since her last relationship.

All about Love Island UK fan’s reaction to Gemma

FOn Monday, fans tuned in to watch season 8 of Love Island UK and were stunned to see Gemma Owen’s behavior, especially after she took aim at fellow contestant Luca Bish’s surname.

Many deemed her behavior rude, while some said that she should be eliminated from the show immediately. Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions about Gemma.

Mia🌷✨ @meeuhyhb #loveisland GEMMA SHUT YO MOUTH GIRL GEMMA SHUT YO MOUTH GIRL 😒 #loveisland

A² @asqvared gemma is the youngest but most ruthless #LoveIsland gemma is the youngest but most ruthless #LoveIsland

All about Gemma Owen on Love Islander UK

International Dressage Rider and swimwear brand owner from Chester, Gemma Owen, have been coupled up with Liam Llewellyn on the show. Liam is a 22-year-old lad from Newport, South Wales, with “MSc Strength & Conditioning” from Cardiff Met University.

Gemma was ‘happy” but “not blown away” about her paring even though she found Liam ‘cute’, ‘fit’ and ‘really nice.’ Even during their conversation, Gemma seemed to be a bit off when Liam called football his “sport” despite not playing anymore.

But fans started disliking her behavior when the islanders were discussing each other’s surnames and Gemma took aim at Luca's English surname Bish.

Later in the launch episode, when the islanders gathered for a cheeky game, Liam was asked to pick a girl to give him a lap dance. He opted for Gemma, but she turned him down, after which he chose islander Paige Thorne, making fans “feel so bad” for Liam.

Besides her behavior, fans were even shocked to learn about her age on the show and thought she was too young” to be on Love Island looking for “the one.” Many viewers even suggested that the show should have a minimum age limit of “21+” for contestants to participate in the dating show.

Love Island UK has just premiered and things have already started heating up between the islanders. Tune in on ITV2 every night (except Saturdays) to watch the new reality show episodes and watch all the drama as it unfolds.

