Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 9: Gemma calls Luca by her ex Jacques' name, leaving fans in splits

Fans of Love Island UK Season 8 had a great time while watching episode 9 of the reality show as Gemma Owen left fans in splits when she mistakenly called Luca Bish by her ex Jacques O'Neill's name.

The show features 11 contestants living in a villa to find true love. Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is the youngest contestant on the show and was initially coupled with 22-year-old Liam Llewellyn before later coupling with Luca Bish on the show. The official synopsis of episode 9 reads:

Gemma accidentally calls Luca Jacques, Tasha and Andrew visit the Hideaway, and the Islanders attend a shimmer and shine party where two bombshells arrive at the villa.

Fans reaction after Gemma calls Luca by her ex Jacques' name on Love Island

On June 14 episode 8 of Love Island, Gemma accidentally called Luca Bish by her ex Jacques O'Neill's name, making things slightly awkward between the two, but the incident left fans in a split. They immediately took to Twitter to laugh about Gemma's slip-up.

Gemma calling Luca by Jacques name has me cackling tbh. Luca ISNT ever going to let it go. #loveisland

I'm starting to think Gemma and Jacques plotted together. #LoveIsland

No cause Gemma and Jacques are perfect for each other. They're gagging over the fact that she called him the wrong name. #LoveIsland

Gemma just called Luca Jacque 😭 #LoveIsland

All about Gemma’s goof-up on Love Island

Interestingly, Gemma’s ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill has also joined Love Island, much to her surprise, as she is now coupled with Luca Bish with the two trying to get to know each other.

But things got tense between the two when Gemma called Luca by her ex's name on Tuesday's episode while Luca was rubbing her shoulders.

The moment was not only witnessed by other Islanders, who gathered after Afia Tonkmor’s exit, but also by her ex Jacques, who stood right next to them.

Amber Beckford immediately asked if Gemma had called Luca “something else” to which Luca responded that he knows “what she said.”

Soon after, the Islanders started whispering about the whole incident and Luca stormed off. When Gemma asked Paige Thorne, who is currently coupled with Jacques, if it was ‘bad,’ she replied:

“That was bad, I am not gonna lie. He was stood there, you had your guy rubbing your shoulders, he’s stood there and you’re like… “Oh Jacques.”’

Gemma then went to Luca, hoping to make amends, with the latter eventually accepting her “mistake.” She said:

"I obviously didn't mean to say his name, it was a genuine mistake... I'll come to you and say I'm in the wrong, it was a mistake, I've no feelings for him and I have no interest in getting back with him – you want to carry on, I'm not interested in having an argument with you. It was a genuine mistake, I'm sorry, I can appreciate you feeling angry. That's all I have to say."

Despite being hurt, Luca accepted her apology and said

"It's uncomfortable, but it is what it is and it ain't gonna stop me wanting to get to know you..."

Gemma and Jacques broke up a year and a half ago before joining Love Island. They were in a relationship for eight months before parting ways.

