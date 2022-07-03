Who is The Challenge contestant Javonny Vega? Love Island alum is into adventure sports

It's going to be a tough transition for Javonny Vega to go from Love Island to The Challenge.

Love Island Season 3 alum Javonny Vega will be seen participating in The Challenge: USA, along with 27 other contestants who have appeared on other reality TV shows like Big Brother and The Amazing Race. The survival-based reality competition will premiere on Wednesday, July 6 on CBS at 9:30 pm ET.

26-year-old Javonny Vega is a Florida-based real estate investor at We Acquirer. He has also invested in several properties in Michigan. He is a model, runner and a boxer. He can also be seen swimming in several Instagram posts. Heavily involved in competitive sports, Javonny was a member of the football team at Gateway High School.

The Challenge: USA contestant Javonny Vega has sky-dived once

Javonny participated in Love Island Season 3 along with 11 other contestants to find a new love and win $100,000. He tried to develop a bond with Olivia Kaiser on the show, who later confessed that she just wanted to be friends with him. In 2021 after the elimination, Javonny revealed that he was still friends with her. In an interview with Popculture, he said,

"Seeing the behind the scenes now of what she said about me, I wouldn't pursue her, but we'll just be friends. If a spark sparks out, it is what it is. Other than that, she's a friend."

Javonny later revealed that he was dating another girl after the Love Island experience via an Instagram story. He didn't reveal her identity but did say that she worked in real estate, just like him. He said,

"My journey has ended, I am currently dating this gorgeous woman right here and we both do real estate too."

He also teased the identity of his new girlfriend by saying that she was the 'World’s best-kept secret.' In the trailer for Love Island, he revealed that he did not want his partner to be/have,

"Low s*x drive, a woman who doesn’t care for her well-being and wants to be lazy, and a woman who doesn’t want to be great."

In 2017, The Challenge contestant was found to be in possession of 2.9 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop. He was not arrested at the time and pleaded not-guilty on the charges.

In the trailer for Love Island, he revealed that he had a tiger tattooed on his chest on his 24th birthday because he is a Leo. Javonny is involved in many competitive sports like boxing, swimming and football. He likes to travel and, according to his Instagram, has skydived at least once.

More about The Challenge: USA

The Challenge: USA Season 1 features 'a-star group of players' who have either competed in or won a reality TV show. The 28 contestants will have to face many mental and physical challenges throughout the adventure sports show.

The players will initially get $1000 in their respective individual challenge accounts and have to collect more money to win the many challenges. The winner of the competition will win the title of Challenge Champion and $500,000.

The Challenge:USA will air every Wednesday on CBS at 9 pm ET. Viewers can also watch the episodes on Paramount+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far