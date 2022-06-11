"Very disappointing": Come Dance With Me fans upset with judges after Kamryn and Adriana are eliminated in Episode 9

Come Dance With Me Season 1 returned for another energetic episode on Friday night. This week, the Top 5 contestants battled it out for a chance in the semi-finale. While everyone gave their best, elimination was inevitable. Sadly, it was fan-favorite Kamryn and Adriana who were sent home. Fans who watched the episode were disappointed with the decision.

Titled Heroes Night, participants were asked to create their superpowers and perform a routine inspired by it. Mother and daughter duo Kamryn and Adriana chose time travel as their superpower and danced to Technologic by Daft Punk. The judges were impressed with their performance and received a score of 27.5.

Sadly, that wasn't enough to keep them out of the bottom two. Kamryn and Adriana tied with Jack and Avery with a score of 27.5. It was up to the judges to decide who among the two would join Justin and Kennedy in the Showout. Dexter Mayfield voted for Jack and Avery, but Jenna Dewan and Tricia voted for the mother-daughter duo.

The two teams faced each other in the Showout and brought out their best moves. But when deciding who to save, they chose to save Justin and Kennedy, sending Kamryn and Adriana home. Fans who watched the Come Dance With Me episode were upset with the judge's decision.

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment with the judge's decision to eliminate Kamryn and Adriana.

Fans are not happy with Kamryn and Adriana's elimination on Come Dance With Me

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were saddened by the mother and daughter's elimination. Some also added that the judges did wrong by eliminating their favorite team.

Brianna @Pomac The black mom and daughter was booted off of #comedancewithme @_triciamiranda and all the judges did wrong there. I LOVED THEM. I LOVED watching that mom. They’re beautiful. I don’t even wanna watch this no more. They let that little boy and his dad with no grove stay. #RUDE The black mom and daughter was booted off of #comedancewithme @_triciamiranda and all the judges did wrong there. I LOVED THEM. I LOVED watching that mom. They’re beautiful. I don’t even wanna watch this no more. They let that little boy and his dad with no grove stay. #RUDE

BLKGRLSPORTS @blkgirlsports Not watching this show anymore..all the teams left are boring #ComeDanceWithMe Not watching this show anymore..all the teams left are boring #ComeDanceWithMe https://t.co/x8IpGJQh4B

BLKGRLSPORTS @blkgirlsports Emily and Anna’s performance was not better than Adrianna and Camryn 🤷🏽‍♀️ #ComeDanceWithMe Emily and Anna’s performance was not better than Adrianna and Camryn 🤷🏽‍♀️#ComeDanceWithMe https://t.co/Oh3crgUy4t

Lavendar @LavendarMom Adriane and Kamryn were great dancers...better not have anything to do with size #ComeDanceWithMe Not happy about this at allAdriane and Kamryn were great dancers...better not have anything to do with size #biggirltalking Not happy about this at all 😡 Adriane and Kamryn were great dancers...better not have anything to do with size #biggirltalking #ComeDanceWithMe

Lavender Storm 33 @lavenderstorm33 So mad at tonight's #Comedancewithme . I feel like the people of color always get voted off before everyone else and they are always the better dancers and performers than everyone else. Always Team Kamryn and Adriana! So mad at tonight's #Comedancewithme. I feel like the people of color always get voted off before everyone else and they are always the better dancers and performers than everyone else. Always Team Kamryn and Adriana!

Michelle @BBnTagGames #comedancewithme is the cutest show but it's so sad watching a team leave #comedancewithme is the cutest show but it's so sad watching a team leave 😢

More details on Kamryn and Adriana's performance on Come Dance With Me

Last week, the mother and daughter duo were in the bottom two after receiving a total score of only 25. They had to dance in the Showout. During their confessional, the pair shared that it wasn't the best feeling performing in the Showout, sharing that it gave them a sense of anxiety.

Luckily, their impeccable performance impressed the judges and gave them a second chance. Adriana shared that the song was quirky, and the movements were swift, but she didn't want to let her daughter down. Kamryn added that her mother knew all the steps but had to work on them.

Speaking about her hero, Kamryn shared that her dance teacher had passed away. She shared that he taught her how to stand up for herself and be supportive and caring. The young dancer also dedicated her performance to him.

After their performance, Jenna shared that the duo had traveled right into her heart. She added,

"I feel you mama bear, I feel you up there wanting to be there for your daughter and it's so beautiful. Kamryn, you were cracking on that stage. You were hitting so hard I was mind blown. Adriana, I loved when you were behind Kamryn and you were sort of manipulating her neck and there was this crack. I saw this little attitude from the both of you and I loved it."

The other two judges were also equally impressed with their performance. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to keep them in the competition. Next week when Come Dance With Me returns, the Top 4 contestants will battle it out in the semi-finals. They will not only have to perform one routine but two for a spot in the grand finale.

Come Dance With Me airs on CBS every Friday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

