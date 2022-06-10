What time will Come Dance With Me Episode 9 air? Release date, synopsis and more about CBS’ dance reality show

Season 1 of Come Dance With Me is all set to return this Friday, June 10, 2022, with a new episode on CBS.

In the previous episode, viewers bid farewell to mother-son duo Connor and Nadya from Ogden, Utah. They scored the lowest, 22.5, and thus had to face an elimination battle alongside Kamryn and Adriana, who scored 25. After their “Showout” performance, judges saved Kamryn Adriana over Connor and Nadya.

Only five teams remain in the competition, and one or two teams might get eliminated in the upcoming episode. The teams who will earn safe spots in episode 9 will be promoted to the semi-finals.

When will CBS broadcast Come Dance With Me Episode 9?

Episode 9 of Come Dance With Me Season 1 is all set to air on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on CBS. Viewers can also catch the episode later on the network’s website where it will be available once it premieres on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can pick any live streaming services online. Some of the best TV service providers include Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, Sling and DirecTV Stream. The episode can also be streamed on demand on Paramount+.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of Come Dance With Me is a step away from the semi-finals. Despite the performance pressure, the teams are all set to deliver a mind-blowing show tonight. A preview clip showed the kids and their parents showcasing some terrific dance moves to hit songs like Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, #thatPOWER by will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber and Technologic by Daft Punk.

The official synopsis of Come Dance With Me Episode 9, titled Heroes Night, reads:

“Each team is tasked with creating their own superhero power as they battle their way through difficult dance routines.”

The five teams to perform in the new episode include:

1) Team Avery and Jack from Phoenix, Arizona

Child: Avery (age 11)

Dad: Jack (network engineer)

2) Team Kennedy and Justin from Stafford, Virginia

Child: Kennedy (age 10)

Dad: Justin (public information officer)

3) Team Emily and Anna from Woodland Hills, California

Child: Emily (age 12)

Mom: Anna (interior designer)

4) Team Kamryn and Adriana from Phoenix, Arizona

Child: Kamryn (age 9)

Mom: Adriana (dance mom/digital creator)

5) Team Mia and Crystal from Lexington, South Carolina

Child: Mia (age 10)

Mom: Crystal (preschool teacher)

While Avery and Jack were seen showcasing fire power in the preview, Mia and Crystal were covered in colorful animal prints. The teams of dancer kids and untrained parents are competing to win the Season 1 title and a cash prize of $100,000.

The judges of the reality TV show are Jenna Dewan, Tricia Miranda and Dexter Mayfield, with Philip Lawrence as the host. Speaking about the teams, Dewan said in an interview:

“The teams on this show are all so unique and over the course of the competition have really turned into performers.”

With 12 dance teams, the first season premiered on April 15, 2022. Come Dancing With Me semi-final will be held next week on June 17, 2022, and the grand finale on June 24, 2022, on CBS. Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J are the creators and executive producers of the dance show.

