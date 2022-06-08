Who is Keara “Keke” Wilson? Viral “Savage” challenge creator wins Dancing With Myself Episode 2

The second episode of Dancing With Myself Season 1 ended on Tuesday, with Keira Wilson, aka Keke, announced as the winner.

The 21-year-old who first shot to popularity with her choreography on Megan Thee Stallion's Savage on TikTok, has become a full-time digital creator who mainly showcases her dancing talent on social media. As per the Mansfield, Ohio native's Instagram bio, she has over 3 million followers on TikTok.

Dancing With Myself is NBC’s new reality TV show where participants (mostly digital content creators) come to showcase their dancing talent in their respective pods to a live audience and a judge’s panel.

In the premiere episode, the winner was Tyra Polke, a 16-year-old student, while the latest episode’s champion was Keara Wilson, aka Keke.

Keke is known for TikTok’s “Savage” challenge

In 2020, TikTok blew up with clips of people doing a routine to Megan Thee Stallion's hit song Savage. The creator of that routine was Keara “Keke” Wilson. It went viral in no time as millions of TikTok users started making reels trying out the moves on social media. They were joined by several celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and the singer Megan Thee Stallion herself.

Keke later copyrighted her choreography with the help of choreographer Jaquel Knight and a company called Logitech.

In her personal life, she is engaged to Tony Leech, who runs an auto detailing service and is also active on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Keke appeared on Dancing With Myself, where she revealed that she’d use the winning amount to plan her wedding.

Dancing With Myself Episode 2

Each week 12 new dancers appear, and by the end of each episode, a winner is announced who receives the title of the Ultimate Pod Star and a $25,000 cash prize.

The first round started with all the participants, including:

Julian “Juju” Aranda, 9, student from Phoenix, Arizona

Bianca, 13, a student from Putnam Valley, NY

Jaedin Clark, 21, college student from Houston, Texas

Luis Carrasquillo, 43, active duty army from Cayey, Puerto Rico

Cameron Campbell, 27, Walmart employee from Vincennes, IN

Carlanda Miller, 37, Kindergarten teacher from Fresno, CA

Keke (aka Keara Wilson), 21, Digital Marketing from Mansfield, OH

Tom Shelley, 35, Video game creator from Pittsburg, PA

Marie Morning, 45, an entrepreneur from Grovetown, GA

Abel Meseretab, 28, Landscaping clerk from Pennington, NJ

Roxanne Day, 49, stay-at-home mom from Covington, LA

Ann Marie, 25, traveling ICU nurse from Spring, TX

In Round 1, titled All Eyes on You, Shakira taught the dancers a routine to the song Eye of the Tiger by Survivor. The contestants delivered terrific performances. After the audience and judges had saved 10 participants, two had to pack their bags. Luis and Jaedin were eliminated in the first round.

In Round 2, titled Freestyle Battle, the contenders showcased their initial steps to the song Disco Inferno by The Trammps. They were divided into five teams of two, and the audience had to save one of the two.

Only eight contenders were left in Round 3, titled The Dance Along. Special celebrity guest The Miz showed a dance routine to the contestants on the song Life is a Highway by Rascal Flatts.

In Round 4, titled Duo Collabs, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy choreographed some dance steps to It’s Tricky by Run-D.M.C. The contestants were divided into three teams of two.

In Round 5, titled The Shake-Up, the Dancing With Myself participants was given a beachball as a prop and was taught a dance routine by host Camille Kostek. The live audience picked their two finalists for this round.

In Round 6, titled Be the Creator, finalists Keke and Bianca showcased their original choreography. While the latter performed beautifully, the title of the Ultimate Pod Star went to Keke. She won a $25,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, Dancing With Myself will release a new episode next Tuesday on NBC at 10.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far