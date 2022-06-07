What time will Dancing With Myself Episode 2 air? Contestants, release date and more about NBC’s dance reality show

NBC launched a dance reality show, Dancing With Myself, last week, featuring Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Liza Koshy on the judges’ panel. The series now returns with another brand new episode this Tuesday.

Dancing With Myself is an interesting competition series where a new group of 12 contestants participate every week and showcase their dance skills to some popular TikTok tracks. The dance steps of every round are respectively choreographed by Shakira, Liza Koshy, and host Camille Kostek, along with a special celebrity guest. Most of the participants are partly digital content creators who have come to the show to win $25,000. Each week, viewers will see 12 new faces and a winner.

The premiere episode’s title of the Ultimate Pod Star went to 16-year-old student Tyra Polke. While she was the youngest contender in episode 1, the upcoming installment will welcome two competitors who are younger than Polke.

When will Dancing With Myself Season 1 Episode 2 air?

Episode 2 of Dancing With Myself Season 1 is all set to air on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 on NBC at 10.00 PM ET and 9.00 PM CT. Those who miss the episode can watch it the next day on Peacock TV and also, on the network’s website.

Viewers can also opt for various TV service providers, in case, they don’t have the channel. Some of the best live streaming services include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Contestants, six rounds and more explored

The new episode of Dancing With Myself will welcome 12 new participants, including two young contenders. One is nine-year-old, while the other is 13-year-old.

The contestants’ list for episode 2 is as follows:

1) Julian “Juju” Aranda, 9, student from Phoenix, Arizona

2) Bianca, 13, student from Putnam Valley, NY

3) Jaedin Clark, 21, college student from Houston, Texas

4) Luis Carrasquillo, 43, active duty army from Cayey, Puerto Rico

5) Cameron Campbell, 27, Walmart employee from Vincennes, IN

6) Carlanda Miller, 37, Kindergarten teacher from Fresno, CA

7) Keke (aka Keara Wilson), 21, Digital Marketing from Mansfield, OH

8) Tom Shelley, 35, Video game creator from Pittsburg, PA

9) Marie Morning, 45, entrepreneur from Grovetown, GA

10) Abel Meseretab, 28, Landscaping clerk from Pennington, NJ

11) Roxanne Day, 49, stay-at-home mom from Covington, LA

12) Ann Marie, 25, traveling ICU nurse from Spring, TX

Six rounds will be held, where two participants will be eliminated in each round. The names of the rounds are:

Round 1: All Eyes on You

Round 2: Freestyle Battle Round

Round 3: The Dance Along

Round 4: Duo Collabs

Round 5: The Shake-Up

Round 6: Be the Creator

In the first round, all the contestants will perform individually inside their respective pods. The live audience will then vote for their favorite seven participants, and judges will choose three from the remaining contenders.

In a promo video shared by NBC, Luis and Jaedin were voted out, and the remaining 10 participants moved to round 2 titled "Freestyle Battle." They were challenged to perform to the song Disco Inferno by The Trammps and were divided into five teams of two.

The contestant marked in bold won the round through audience votes:

Cameron vs. Carlanda ,

, Keke vs. Tom

vs. Tom Marie vs. Bianca

Abel vs. Roxanne

vs. Roxanne Ann Marie vs. Juju

The video ended with host Camille Kostek asking the judges’ panel to save three of the remaining five contestants. They were seen interested in Cameron, Ann Marie and Roxanne, but the result will be revealed on NBC on June 7, 2022.

Dancing With Myself Season 1 will air a new episode every Tuesday on NBC at 10.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far