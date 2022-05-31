How is Dancing with Myself format different from other dance shows? Rules explained ahead of Season 1 premiere

It's time to get groovy as Dancing With Myself is all set to premiere on NBC. The new reality television show will feature 96 candidates competing to be the winner. Camille Kostek will host the new series, which will take social media dancing to the next level. Instead of judges, the show will include creators who will teach the contestants dance routines. The dance and choreography for this season will be designed by Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy.

Dancing With Myself is an American dance competition show inspired by Tik-Tok dance trends and social media in general. The contestants' improvisational skills as well as their ability to master dance and choreography will be put to the test.

But what makes Dancing With Myself different from other reality TV dance series that have been on air for a longer period of time?

What is different about the format in Dancing With Myself?

The series' executive producer, John Irwin, spoke with Realscreen about the reality TV dancing series. He stated that the most important aspect that distinguishes Dancing With Myself from other shows is its relatability. He also mentioned that it's curiously similar to Price is Right. John said,

"When you watch The Price Is Right, you feel like, “I can be on that show, because I’m a consumer, I know what things cost.” I think the same thing can be said about this show."

Speaking more about the show, he added that it is for everybody claiming that it's extremely accessible, even more so than the popular reality television competition American Idol. John stated,

"Because on American Idol you have to be able to sing or you’re not going to be able to really cut through. And I think that with this show, it even feels, because of what’s happened on TikTok, [that] there is a longer runway for pretty much anybody to be on [it]."

John continued that on Dancing With Myself, the contestants might not be the best dancers, but they make it through the rounds without getting cut. He added that there is something about the personality of the contestants that the audience loves. Because of this, they do not wish to send anyone home.

According to the executive producer of Dancing With Myself, this is not something fans can find on So You Think You Can Dance, which focuses on dance ability. The upcoming reality television show, on the other hand, is more about encompassing all the pieces.

What are rules for Dancing With Myself?

NBC's new show, Dancing With Myself, does not only have a different format compared to other shows, but also comes with a different set of rules.

Every week, 12 contestants from different walks of life will compete in various high-energy challenges. These will be designed and demonstrated by the judges, Shakira, Lisa Koshy, Nick Jonas alongside host Camille Kostek.

The contestants will be isolated in their own pods. They will not come into contact with anyone else. They will only have a little time to learn the routines and add their own flair to them. Once done, the contestants will have to perform in front of a live audience.

The judging panel will provide feedback to the candidates after each round. However, the audience ultimately determines who wins the night. Each week, the winner will also take home a cash prize.

What are the rounds in Dancing With Myself?

In each episode, the contestants will go through six different rounds. Dancers with the best moves throughout the competition will win at the end.

All Eyes on You: Round one of the competition will see each contestant complete a solo performance. At the end, the audience selects eight winners, and the creators/judges will save two. Freestyle Battle Round: Round two will see the remaining ten contestants battle it out in pairs in freestyle. The audience will get to save one contestant from each battle. The creators will get to save three. The Dance Along: The top 8 contestants will battle against each other in groups of four. A special celebrity guest will choreograph for this round. The audience will get to choose one group at the end of the battle, The creators will get to save only two contestants. Duo Collabs: The remaining 6 contestants will split into three pairs and battle it out. The winning pair will be chosen by the audience and the creators will get to save two. The Shake-Up: The top 4 contestants will perform at the same time. They will have to face either a different twist each episode. The audience will get to choose the top two contestants who will move on to the finale. Be the Creator: The final two contestants will perform a dance they choreographed at home. The ultimate decision will be taken by the audience and one out of the two will be crowned the winner of the episode.

Dancing With Myself will premiere on May 31 at 10 PM ET only on NBC. Those interested can check their local listings for more information.

