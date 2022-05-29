What is Marco Hurtado’s TikTok name? Dancing With Myself contestant is Brazilian Jiu Jitsu trainer by profession

NBC’s new competition Dancing With Myself will feature renowned TikTok star Marco Hurtado, who posts various dance videos on the social media platform as bearded__boomer.

On Dancing With Myself, premiering on May 31, 2022, at 10/9c, the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu trainer Marco Hurtado will once again try to woo the judges and the audience who are looking “for the person with the biggest energy and best heart and best attitude" on the show.

All about Dancing With Myself contestant Marco Hurtado

With a smile on his face and killer moves, Marco Hurtado has captivated everyone through his TikTok videos. The 52-year-old is the second oldest contestant on Dancing With Myself after 53-year-old Santa Fe, New Mexico’s general contractor Molly Prewitt.

Hurtado started training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in 2013 under the tutelage of Kevin Sheridan, who began training Jiu-Jitsu in 2001 under Fabio Clemente in NYC. During his career, the TikTok star competed in several tournaments and attended many retreats with the Sheridan BJJ team.

He even taught karate and soccer to kids and continues to play soccer competitively even today. The “Master Roshi cosplay” has over “890K on TikTok” and 108K followers on Instagram, as of writing.

Hurtado’s zeal to have fun in every aspect of his life is reflected in his videos, where he effortlessly matches his steps with many famous social media personalities, including the judges of the show – pop icon Shakira and YouTube star Liza Koshy.

The star is married to Judie, who is “an Intuitive, Spiritual Teacher and Reiki Master who supports women to connect with their own wisdom, their own inner knowing and their Soul so they can create a life they love,” as per her website judiehurtado.com. The Maplewood, New Jersey couple are parents to two daughters, Sofia and Alessandra.

All about Dancing With Myself

Around 96 amateur dancers will compete across eight weeks on Dancing With Myself on NBC. Out of these contestants, only a handful of social media stars will move forward after getting the studio audience’s vote and impressing celebrity creators on the show, namely pop icons Shakira and Nick Jonas, and YouTube star Liza Koshy.

Hosted by model Camille Kostek, viewers will meet a total of 12 contestants on each episode of the show. The contestants will battle it out against each other over the course of an hour.

After six rounds of competitions, namely, All Eyes on You, Freestyle Battle Round, The Dance Along, Duo Collabs, The Shake-Up, and Be the Creator, one lucky dancer will be “named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.”

At the opening of The Tonight Show, Shakira spoke about the show and said that Dancing With Myself:

"offer people from all walks of life and all ages a platform where they can showcase their talents but also their passion for dance...They don't have to be professionals. Most of them aren't. The idea with the show is just to offer an opportunity and access to people from everywhere to dance and to show their true passion for dance."

Tune in on Tuesday night to watch the all-new episodes of the show on NBC or stream it the next day on Peacock.

