Who is Christina Austin Lopez from Dancing With Myself? Content creator once visited India through theater exchange program

Multi-talented Christina Austin Lopez is all set to appear in Dancing With Myself on May 31, 2022, at 10/9c on NBC. The singer, dancer, actor, and content creator is best known for her rollerblade, fashion, and dance videos which she shares with her “1.8M besties” through her xtina_lopez TikTok account.

Christina Austin Lopez, who once visited India through a theatre exchange program with Christ University in Bangalore, will compete with fellow contestants on Dancing With Myself to be “named the best dancer of the night” and take home the cash prize.

All about Christina Austin Lopez from Dancing With Myself

Born to a Puerto Rican mother, Christina Austin Lopez has been passionate about dancing and singing since her childhood days. She took dance lessons as a toddler and began performing a duet at 4 with her mom in church. She started taking voice lessons at the age of 6 and was a member of several dance companies and choirs.

Her love for acting developed when she was in middle school. To master her skills, she graduated from Baylor University with a BFA in theatre performance with a concentration in musical theatre in May 2018.

As a theatre actress, Lopez has appeared in productions of shows such as West Side Story, In the Heights, and 72 Miles To Go. She has even performed at regional theaters including, the Alley Theater in Houston, North Carolina Theatre, ZACH Theatre in Austin and Dallas Theater Center. She is currently working as a Brierley Resident Acting Company Member at the Dallas Theater Center.

Besides theatre, the 25-years-old also works in digital marketing and has also featured in a variety of print and commercial ad campaigns.

Lopez started her TikTok journey to share her talent with the world. Her parents and grandmother have also featured in her videos. Some of her most popular TikTok shows her attempting speed challenges while on her rollerblades. In January 2021, she posted a TikTok set to the Taylor Swift song Blank Space, which became an instant hit among her fans.

In her free time, the fitness enthusiast loves to travel, scuba dive, and indulge in acai bowls and oat milk lattes.

All About Dancing With Myself

Dancing With Myself will feature celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, who will design a series of dance challenges for the contestants to perform. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks. Ultimately, however, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize."

Tune in on Tuesday night to watch the NBC show, with contestants battling out against each other in various rounds. Viewers can also stream Dancing With Myself the next day on Peacock.

