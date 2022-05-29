What is Cameron Hardin’s profession? Meet Dancing With Myself contestant with “Chandler Bing Sense of Humor”

Weatherman with “Chandler Bing Sense of Humor” Cameron Hardin is all set to participate in Dancing With Myself on May 31, 2022, at 10/9c on NBC.

Cameron Hardin is a meteorologist by profession and is loved by his local community for his sense of humor and chemistry with his co-anchors on NBC affiliate WLWT.

All about Dancing With Myself contestant Cameron Hardin

Originally from the small town of Bargersville, Indiana, south of Indianapolis, Cameron Hardin did his undergrad and grad from Purdue University. He majored in Meteorology, Communications, and Agricultural Communications before starting his career as a meteorologist.

He landed his first job as a meteorologist at WLFI in June 2015 in West Lafayette. After working there for three years, he started broadcasting at Cleveland’s WEWS-TV and worked there for four months.

He then joined Ohio’s WLWT-TV on January 5, 2019. As a meteorologist, he was co-anchoring mornings alongside Kelly Rippin and was loved by the viewers for his hosting style. However, the weatherman left the network after December 2021, upsetting his fans.

Cameron Hardin @WeathermanCam_ They say all good things come to an end. Today was our last weekend show. Meg is filling in for Kelly until February & my last day is Dec 31. It’s emotional. It’s sad. It’s tough… I love Meg and I love this team. Thank you for having fun with us the last 3 years, it was a blast! They say all good things come to an end. Today was our last weekend show. Meg is filling in for Kelly until February & my last day is Dec 31. It’s emotional. It’s sad. It’s tough… I love Meg and I love this team. Thank you for having fun with us the last 3 years, it was a blast! https://t.co/wDyiXOfcL2

The 28-year-old Hardin became a “Girl dad” last year. He and his wife Hannah Shanae welcomed their firstborn on May 16, 2021. They named their daughter Wren Lucia Hardin. His Instagram account, weathermancam_, is filled with adorable pictures of his daughter, who recently turned one, and his wife, the founder of women's clothing store, Harper Kay. The couple loves to travel and explore new places along with their daughter.

All about Dancing With Myself

Hosted by Camille Kostek, NBC’s new show, Dancing With Myself is inspired by the many viral dance moments on social media. The premise of the show reads:

"NBC’s new primetime series Dancing with Myself is inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media. Dancing with Myself will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy, and host Camille Kostek."

It further read:

"Shakira, Liza, Nick and Camille will perform the new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which contestants will have to tackle. They will also enlist the talents of guest celebrities who will submit their own challenges. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience."

In the end, the studio audience will pick the best dancer of the night. The "person with the biggest energy, and best heart and best attitude" will be named the winner of the night. The show will feature 96 contestants and in each episode, 12 contestants will go through six different rounds of competition.

Dancing with Myself can be viewed on NBC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu and Peacock Premium. Viewers without traditional cable/satellite television can watch episodes on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

UK audiences can view the show using their Sky TV or Now TV subscriptions to access Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava