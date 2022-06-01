Who were Dancing With Myself Season 1 Episode 1 contestants? Round-wise eliminations, finalists and more

NBC aired the first episode of Dancing With Myself Season 1 on Tuesday, featuring 12 contestants competing for the $25,000 cash prize.

The show’s unique format includes participants performing from their respective pods. Every week, a new group of 12 contestants will appear to showcase their TikTok-worthy dance moves, choreographed by judges and special guests. They will undergo six rounds to reach the finale. The winner will be picked by a live audience on the same day and titled the Ultimate Pod Star.

The winner of Dancing With Myself Episode 1 was 16-year-old student Tyra Polke from Las Vegas. She is a trained dancer who has multiple dance videos on TikTok.

Episode 1 contestants’ list and round-wise eliminations

The first round started with 12 contestants, including:

Marcus, flight attendant, 32

Smac, content creator, 29

Marco, jiu jitsu instructor, 52

Tyra, student, 16

Jeremy, plus-size model, 29

David, gymnastics instructor, 22

Sierra, professional swimmer, 23

Christina, theater actress, 25

Samantha, personal trainer, 33

Caitlyn, student, 17

Ashley, teacher, 38

Cameron, weatherman, 28

In Round 1, titled All Eyes on You, Shakira showed dance steps to Don’t Wait Up mashup song. The contestants performed the routine one by one, and the audience then voted live for their favorite. The two participants sent home in the first round were Ashley and Cameron.

In Round 2, titled Freestyle Battle Round, a team of two performers was created as they danced to Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen. Sierra and Christina were eliminated in this challenge.

In Round 3, titled The Dance Along, special guest Nikki Glaser joined the show online and showed choreography to Out in the Sun by Michael Front and Spearhead. The performers were divided into two teams, the top and bottom rows. The live audience voted for the bottom row, Caitlyn, Marco, Smac, and Marcus. The judges saved two contestants (Tyra and Jeremy) from the top row, while the other two (Samantha and David) had to go home.

In Round 4, titled Duo Collabs, host Camille Kostek and judge Liza Koshy taught the performers a routine to the song Cold Heart (PNAU remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa. While Marco and Caitlyn were eliminated, the episode got its final four: Smac, Marcus, Tyra, and Jeremy.

In Round 5, titled The Shake-Up, the four finalists had to learn Camille Kostek-choreographed steps to the Good 4 U song by Olivia Rodrigo. The contestants were given a surprise element — a chair. Tyra impressed the judges with a split pose with the prop, Jeremy jumped and landed gracefully on the chair, Marcus too was terrific, and Smac left everyone in splits with her chair pose. Tyra and Smac were chosen as the top two finalists.

In Round 6, titled Be the Creator, the Dancing With Myself finalists danced to their original choreography to the track, Shut Up & Dance - Walk the Moon. Tyra eventually won the episode.

Dancing With Myself Season 1 judges

NBC’s dance reality show, Dancing With Myself, has a panel of judges called creators. Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy are in the panel, alongside host Camille Kostek. Every week, a special guest will also join the show to teach the participants some steps for a challenge.

Dancing With Myself Season 1 will air next Tuesday, June 7, at 10.00 PM ET on NBC. A total of 96 dancers will participate in the show, with 12 of them appearing each week.

